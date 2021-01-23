I have friends from all ends of the political spectrum. As we all should. I become friends with people not because of their politics but because of any number of other factors. Some of the factors include how much fun they are, their positivity, their enjoyment of life and how laid back they are. I am a very positive person who tends to gravitate towards those who have a glass-half-full outlook on life.
I like politics but I typically don’t talk politics with friends. Fortunately, I have outlets for my political expression. I have very strong opinions but that doesn’t mean I force them upon others. If someone asks my opinion I am usually willing to answer questions and have philosophical debates about issues.
I am incredibly lucky to have this column as my political outlet. Prior to that I had an award-winning radio show where I talked politics. I enjoyed the banter with my co-hosts and it made talking politics fun. Many other radio show hosts talk at their audience. My radio show was talking about issues with a co-host who sometimes agreed and other times disagreed with me.
Over the years, I have experienced ebbs and flows with my passion for politics. I hung up my radio headphones because I felt that I didn’t have the passion to talk politics every week. At the end, I didn’t put the necessary time into the show and it was evident. I wasn’t proud of my work and I knew it was time to say goodbye. In more recent times, I have considered a podcast that would allow me to produce shows on my schedule.
When I was an undergrad, I walked around WSU’s campus listening to Rush Limbaugh on KQQQ. I was respectful with the volume and kept it very low. But sometimes someone walking by me would hear Rush talking and strike up a conversation. People on all different portions of the political spectrum would chat with me. It wasn’t negative or nasty and frequently was fun to have a random conversation.
In January 2008, I wrote my first column as a Daily News Town Crier III columnist. The Town Criers took turns writing a column every 13 weeks. In the summer of 2009, I received a phone call from the late Steve McClure, then the managing editor of the paper. He said there was an opening for a twice-monthly columnist. He said the editorial board wanted to offer the position to me. To be fair, McClure didn’t tell me how many other people received the job offer prior to my name being floated.
McClure said I would be published every other Saturday opposite another columnist. I don’t want to speak for the other columnist or assume his political affiliation, but I was told the idea was to have a conservative and a liberal columnist take turns.
It was an incredible opportunity and I was flattered to be considered for the position. At the time I didn’t know how incredibly successfully my columns would be. Over the years, I have received letters, adulations and lots of in-person comments from readers who thought my columns hit the target. At one time, the Daily News’ online forum would be a place where my fans could gush about my column. Frequently, they would comment on my columns within hours of them being published online.
Over the last decade-plus I have authored nearly 350 columns and I know my fans and readers have gained knowledge, perspective and a deeper understanding about issues we face on the Palouse, in the state and on the federal level.
I have been honored to be featured in my hometown newspaper and cheers to the next decade of greatness.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.