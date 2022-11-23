The Moscow-Pullman Daily News ran an article two weeks ago titled “Report: Latah, Nez Perce schools among counties most in need of space, funding.” I about dropped my teeth when I read that headline.

William Spence reported on the “2022 Funding Construction of Public Schools” legislative working group in Boise. I cannot speak to the numbers in Nez Perce County, but for more than 20 years I have closely followed enrollment and spending for Latah County schools in general and the Moscow School District in particular.

That legislative working committee correctly observed that Idaho was the second-fastest growing state during the past decade, with a 17.3% growth rate — adding more than 270,000 residents. From July 2020 to July 2021, Idaho, the fastest-growing state during that time, saw its population grow by 2.9%, far outpacing the U.S. rate of 0.1%. Newcomers from other states accounted for an influx of nearly 49,000 residents.

Tags

Recommended for you