Another week of the pandemic, another round of vaccinations. It’s still not my turn, but I’m getting more optimistic. This pandemic is coming to an end, and like all senseless suffering, one day we will face a new world that we’ve been waiting for. And maybe, at the same time, the new world will be one we’re not quite prepared for either.
If the last two weeks have shown us anything, it’s that getting back to normal involves, unfortunately, activating all our old sins.
The shootings in the Atlanta massage parlor raised the specter of anti-Asian sentiment, while the Boulder grocery store executions raised potentials across the map. Anti-American sentiment? The shooter was an Arab male, exciting the right, as well as disappointing the left. It would have been easy to shoehorn the story of another senseless tragedy into a trope.
But never mind. We can go back to arguing if guns kill people or people kill people. No deeper level of thinking is needed.
This is an argument we are comfortable with, and does not require us to change our minds on, basically, anything. The old villains are the same old villains. Thank goodness.
Closer to home, in Pullman, we ended up watching the City Council and local artists bicker about a Black Lives Matter mural. For what it’s worth, I support the mural. It’s public art, and I’m all about that. The fact that it represents a sentiment about race dynamics is neither here nor there to me. We ran the Black Lives Matter performative display this last summer, and near as I can tell, we’ve passed no new civic compact that has changed anything. The least we can do is have one less barren concrete retaining wall in town. It seems that this is all we’re really capable of.
Which is, in so many ways, disappointing. I thought this country was supposed to be about forming a more perfect union. Now it’s more about forming a more perfect display of emotion. Black people aren’t going to have more money as the result of any of this. And while racism is real, poverty also is. It’s one thing to be discriminated against while you’re eating well. And quite another when you’re not.
Somehow, we’re going to have to confront our addiction to performative public life. COVID-19 institutionalized this, with the whole mask-wearing thing.
Here at the end of all things, it’s become pretty obvious that most of our efforts were meaningless as far as preventing the spread of anything. Yet we decided we’d be happy to kill our neighbors if they disagreed, because we were so in love with the idea of newfound moral purpose. What this means, of course, is that we didn’t have much life meaning to start with.
The question I’ve been struggling with lately is how to move the public past performance and to action. Here’s a simple idea. If you want to holler about anything, you’ve got to come up with some solution, and subject yourself to the public square to hear the comments of the community.
You want to whack the mural? What’s your alternative for wall decoration? You believe the Atlanta shootings were emblematic of anti-Asian racism? Put a proposal forward to eliminate your perception of anti-Asian bias. Talk about before-and-after. You should demand to be held accountable for whatever plan of action is agreed upon.
What we might find in all of this is that good public policy is actually hard. And expecting perfection is the pathway to disaster. But we might ponder whether perfection is attainable tomorrow. The screamers in our society have gotten into our head that our lives, and communities have to be perfect. Now. News flash – good or ill, civilization is an evolving, participation project.
The secret to loving a flawed existence is to realize that other people are struggling through it – just like you.
Let’s get going.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical andmaterials engineering at Washington State University.