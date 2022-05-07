What’s going on in the world? Who really knows in reality? Our traditional information sources, formerly reliable, are just “not so much” any more. That world of swirling information was called by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin the “noosphere,” back in the early part of the 20th century. And while it might have been a fun philosophical conversation piece then, the interface between the real world and the noosphere has never been more pertinent.
One of the biggest manifestations of the noosphere is the thing we all live with now — social media. And in the ensemble of all its creations, I’d argue the one that affects more of our lives the most is Twitter.
Readers of newspapers tend to be older, and this is certainly true in this community. So a short explanation of what Twitter claims to be, as well as what it actually is, is in order. Twitter is a micro-blogging platform, where you type a message with a limited number of keystrokes, and attach perhaps a photo or website link, and post.
But that’s on the surface. Twitter also allows you, if you’re interesting enough, to interact across a whole spectrum of people who you’d typically never access to. Twitter is more than an app on your phone. It is a gateway to a new social circle. I’ve used it myself to connect with literally thousands of people interested in both my work and my takes. Facebook lets you type as much as you want. But it has no comparison to the networking functionality of Twitter.
One of the things Twitter has morphed into is a progressive left policy generator. This matters a lot, because Twitter ostensibly fairly decides what information is true or false — real, or mis/disinformation. The algorithms that run the site are heavily biased toward whatever the left currently favors. Type a Tweet saying something like “COVID vaccines neither prevent spread, nor promise immunity from infection” — two positions actually supported by the CDC — and you will get banned from the site.
Enter stage left the richest man in the world — Elon Musk. In the last two weeks, Elon has tendered an offer to buy Twitter. Though this has to be approved by a slew of federal agencies, my guess is that it will go through. Musk is a free speech defender, and a believer in confronting what he views as existential challenges to humanity.
Musk would change the algorithms that sort what is perceived as the truth on the site. And this has the left in a lather. No question — policing of so-called “disinformation” is something demanded by both left and right to support their policy opinions. And examples of the most extreme type are trotted out by both to make their respective points. But on Twitter, the left is profoundly winning.
The same week that Musk sealed the deal to buy Twitter, the Biden Administration launched a new branch of the Department of Homeland Security, called the Disinformation Governance Board. Musk’s emphasis on free speech, so desperately needed because of the “bubble effect” of Twitter algorithms, was a subversive challenge to a incompetent administration already floundering under its own scandals. Headed by Nina Jankowicz, a certifiable nutjob, she wasted no time in making musical videos where she sings self-penned ditties glorifying their role. Monty Python couldn’t make a parody of Jankowicz more profound than her own public performances.
Anyone that thinks a government-appointed board is going to present them with fairly adjudicated viewpoints in these tumultuous times needs to contact me with their checkbook. I have some swampland in Florida I’m selling.
Where are we now? The Twitter acquisition moves forward. Jankowicz does not get the mental health services she so desperately needs. Not surprisingly, the federal government intensifies legal action and probes against Musk and his companies.
How this will all end, I have no idea. I’m with Musk — free speech is essential in a free society. I’d tell you to sit back and pop popcorn. Except this is so serious, I can’t even laugh at that joke.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.