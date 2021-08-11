I recently wrote that it is hypocritical for someone to argue “my body, my choice” over mask mandates while also supporting state efforts to control a woman’s pregnancy. In his latest column (Aug. 7-8), Scotty Anderson attempts to turn this argument around by writing that you can’t claim the moniker of “my body, my choice” if you don’t also support Washington State University’s football coach when he announced that he will not get a COVID-19 vaccination.
I’m on the public record as expressing my disappointment with coach Rolovich’s decision (although I have never called for his firing). Consequently, I’m accepting Anderson’s challenge when he wrote, “If you’re pro-choice because of a woman’s right to choose then I’m certain you’ve been the loudest support Rolovich’s right to choose.”
For the record, I fully support Rolovich’s right to choose — always have and always will. And, yes, this is because I fully support the concept of “my body, my choice.” And, to his credit, Rolovich has publicly affirmed his commitment to strict adherence to wearing face coverings when in public. The problem with Anderson’s attempt to equalize these circumstances is that there are very real and ongoing attempts to ban a woman’s access to abortion while no one is going to force Rolovich to take a vaccine. That is, Anderson’s argument is specious.
Furthermore, supporting Rolovich’s right to choose to not take the vaccine does not abdicate my right to criticize that decision. Rolovich is not an average person from eastern Washington. He receives one of the highest taxpayer financed salaries in the entire state. I highlight his salary and position as a publicly facing official at WSU to emphasize the scale of his privilege and what I and many others argue is his commensurate responsibility when serving in this position.
Rolovich has not revealed the reason for not accepting a vaccine, and at this point I’d rather not know. WSU has suffered enough embarrassment and any revelation that Rolovich is a consumer of vaccine misinformation would only add to an unfortunate narrative.
Nevertheless, as a leader of young men at a Tier I research institution with a strong program in biomedical sciences, Rolovich has immediate access to considerable talent and expertise to help him make an informed decision and serve as a role model to his athletes. If he has afforded himself the luxury of such knowledge and expertise, it does not appear to have made any impact. His decision demonstrates a high degree of disregard for public health and, given his role as the coach of a Pac-12 team, it is likely that at least some students will follow his lead.
As such, Rolovich’s decision is essentially a slap in the face of an institution and community that fought hard to turn back two waves of infection (including many athletes who were infected). WSU is also trying to address a massive athletic debt that was generated largely by the football program that Rolovich now leads. So much for a team player.
Finally, should the Cougars have to forfeit any football games because of COVID-19 infections, it will not go unnoticed that the loss of revenue to the institution, not to mention local businesses, came from a team whose taxpayer-financed coach did not do everything he could to prevent such an event. Facemasks help, but vaccines get the job done.
Once the FDA moves COVID-19 vaccination approval from emergency to normal status, it is possible that the governor will require vaccinations as a condition of state employment. If that happens, Rolovich and others of like mind will have the freedom to make yet another choice. If that choice is continuing employment, then why not vaccinate now?
So, I’d like to throw this question back into Anderson’s court. If you are going to argue that Rolovich can claim the “my body, my choice” over something as trivial as an incredibly safe vaccine, will Anderson make the same argument in support of a woman’s right to control her own body? Doing so doesn’t mean that he agrees with the choice, only that the principle applies and the reason for having an abortion is none of his business.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.