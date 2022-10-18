Mary’s in her mid-90s. When she speaks, I listen.
“Your last column was hard to read,” she told me. I resolved to do better.
Aging is inevitable, even after we die. While we’re still in control, it’s good to learn how to negotiate our lives as we traverse that universal arc of childhood, adulthood and old age. At 86, I’ve been there, done most of that — but not as much as some I know.
For most, unless interrupted by events unforeseen, the cycle is universal. Disease, political upheavals, and natural disasters interrupt, or abruptly end, that cycle. We learn as children to cope with, and adapt to, bodies and minds that change much faster than the world around us. As maturing adults, we deal with the reverse: bodies and minds that deteriorate faster than the world we thought we knew.
Our environment seems relatively stable, but it changes continuously, sometimes subtly. Yet we learn to adjust and function in it, often unconsciously. My childhood world included a telephone without a dial. Picking up the handset resulted in a female asking, “Number please?” and putting the call through. Or simply stating, “That line is busy.”
Now, a pocket-sized gadget lets me video-chat with friends in China and watch breaking news anywhere on earth. That communications network originated 65 years ago with Sputnik, the first satellite. That satellite inspired the creation of NASA, with its mission of landing on the moon. Now we launch telescopes that explore the boundaries of the universe. More perspective: My wife’s parents saw the first automobile and telephone in their village, and they watched the first steps on the moon.
As we age, we’re more cautious. We avoid ice, snow, darkness and excessive speed. I quit driving last fall as my maculae degenerated to where I not only saw less, but my mind created nonexistent images. The mirror at the gym showed me wearing plaid T-shirts.
From birth we are bombarded with sensory input. Touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste all make themselves known as soon as we pop out. Things begin changing as sensory organs adapt to a barrage of incoming information different from what we experienced in the womb. Quickly we adjust, blinking at light, hearing surrounding voices and other sounds, and for the first time, feeling cool, smelling and tasting. Our brains kick in and prompt our bodies to respond: We cry, shiver, urp a bit, eliminate our wastes, and otherwise respond to an unfamiliar environment.
These adaptations are programmed into us. They continue throughout infancy, childhood, adolescence and into adulthood. The growth of everything — all we do and become — is directed by our genetic makeup and how it’s nurtured. As we mature, nurture becomes increasingly important to our development. Our unique genetic makeup relies on healthy nourishment for us to develop toward our full potential. Dietary deficiencies, for example, can lead to developmental deficiencies, which impede progress toward that potential.
Yet we grow and develop. Beginning with family, our environment plays an increasingly important role. We’re learning new things constantly. How to interact socially, how to read, to use smartphones, computers — all become second nature, automatic.
At some point midlife creeps in. We no longer can do many things we could during our first decades. Dashing about becomes brisk walking becomes leisurely walking. Sitting cross-legged or squatting are challenges we no longer attempt. Our arms shorten as we stretch to read a menu, before surrendering to glasses.
Yet these are all part of life. We adjust attitudes accordingly and appreciate what we can do. We’ve adapted all our lives. We continue to do so. For about five years I’ve been succumbing to macular degeneration, the most common cause of blindness among old folks. Each of us, ailing though we be, can probably think of someone in worse shape than we. We can appreciate our own situation, take stock of where we are in the arc of life and envision new possibilities we’ve never considered before.
For example, household chores have become harder. Unable to see things directly, I’m learning to use peripheral vision. I carry a small flashlight to make light of my dwindling eyesight.
I’m losing that sight — but not my vision.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 61 years, discuss topics like this over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/