Mary’s in her mid-90s. When she speaks, I listen.

“Your last column was hard to read,” she told me. I resolved to do better.

Aging is inevitable, even after we die. While we’re still in control, it’s good to learn how to negotiate our lives as we traverse that universal arc of childhood, adulthood and old age. At 86, I’ve been there, done most of that — but not as much as some I know.

Tags

Recommended for you