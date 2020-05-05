Of all the spatial displacements wrought in the last couple of months, the migration of work has been the most visible. It has made available the question regarding the future of the office. Will it survive? Will it remain in its current state of affairs, centralized and aggregated in silos of professional units? The accountants are all over here, the historians there, and still the chemists over in that other building? Or will it return in a different guise?
Has Zoom not done enough to convince us that while online meetings are not ideal they are not quite that bad either? There, we found that we were able to talk, draw and point at information just as well as we had before. Maybe even better. Yes of course there will never be a perfect replacement for face-to-face meetings, not least because we are social creatures and crave a degree of spiritual proximity to others. But do we really need to meet in person every day and at the same location?
Some of course will insist yes, and that’s fine. But some may say otherwise, enough, that is, to alter the nature and context of professional communication. The fact alone that we have been able to reduce the mad dash in and out of the home, just to make the meeting on time, should be enough to give us pause. No one benefited from the stresses of the commute, in some cases leading to outcomes of tragic consequences. Or at least very costly ones.
And so what might be next?
To some extent what’s next might be what’s in place already. The gig economy did not just affect how we commute and find lodging, through such disruptive technologies as Uber and Airbnb, but also how we work. Just as we started to share our rides and our homes, so we began to bring under one roof a diverse set of skills and talents. No longer was the big sprawling headquarter building needed. Instead employees could either work from home, the cafe or more recently a type of place called “incubator” or “accelerator.”
To pick up on the latter, these were first designed to help startups find traction, offering affordable office space but more importantly the context in which skills can be shared and siphoned toward a central and personal end. Typically short on money but tall on ideas, startups usually arrive on the scene without the means to hire costly professional help, only the will and ability to share what they know in exchange for what they don’t.
Joe over there has terrific graphic art skills. Samantha over here tax law. And Phil in that other corner coding scripts. None of them are able to get very far alone, but together they can advance hydraulically, yielding out of meager and uncertain starts expansive results.
A blend of lounge spaces, kitchenettes and open work stations, incubator-accelerator places have the feel of a thought in process. Nothing is quite stationary here but in constant dynamic feedback loop with the next thing over. To liken them to a lava lamp may not be too far off, where progress is hardly linear, and measured less in feet and inches and more in thermal units. Informality and happenstance is central to their success, breaking down professional barriers in favor of sudden and energetic sparks.
Might they become the model of the future, especially for the academic setting common to our communities in the Palouse. Why not?
Be they may happen at the university ground or outside, incubator-accelerator buildings could advance what higher education has always struggled to achieve, namely active and spontaneous collaboration. As much as faculty would like to think they perform interdisciplinary work, they remain holed up in units and behind stifling concrete walls.
Just as startups get ahead by sharing unscheduled skills, on the spot and in an informal manner, inviting banter and humor, so intellectual flares could fly when faculty rub shoulders and test out mutations in ideas.
Novel spatial changes are underway and it would be good to use them to explore new paradigms in office settings and work relations.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.