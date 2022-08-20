It wasn’t until college that I learned about Paul Harvey and his noon news broadcast. It was called “Paul Harvey News and Comment.” The fact he included the word “comment” was important. I’ll go into more on that shortly.

If you’re like me then you miss hearing his voice and storytelling. I found a great website that has a large number of his “News and Comment” shows and his “Rest of the Story” shows available for download. 

From time to time I will find a “News and Comment” broadcast that shares a similar date from yesteryear.  It is fun to go back in time.  It is also fun to see what happened with some of the stories he covered.  If you’re interested in checking out the website you can find it at paulharveyarchives.com/.

