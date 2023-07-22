“A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone.”

– Henry David Thoreau

July 4 was the hottest day ever recorded on earth. The world is literally burning as millions suffer weeks of triple-digit temperatures. The past eight years have been the eight hottest on record, and this year is on track to surpass them all. You’ve got to give credit to those thousands of climate scientists in the pocket of Big Solar — having set out to perpetrate a pointless hoax!

