“A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone.”
– Henry David Thoreau
July 4 was the hottest day ever recorded on earth. The world is literally burning as millions suffer weeks of triple-digit temperatures. The past eight years have been the eight hottest on record, and this year is on track to surpass them all. You’ve got to give credit to those thousands of climate scientists in the pocket of Big Solar — having set out to perpetrate a pointless hoax!
But, given the possibility that there really is some truth to the whole climate change conspiracy buried in those thousands of peer-reviewed studies and scientific consensus, it’s worth asking what we should do about it. (Spoiler alert: Our way of life caused this and we’re not getting out of it with that way of life intact.)
The core of the American lifestyle and culture is consumerism. There is not a single thing we hold too sacred to commodify, mass-produce and promptly throw away. Our obsession with material accumulation and consumption now functions as our national religion. It is our source of meaning, the context of our shared experience, the standard of our worth, our route to salvation and the focus of our daily toils. Shopping is its ritual, ads its sermons, celebrities and marketers its priests. The Almighty Economy has assumed the role once filled by God in terms of its unquestionable goodness and unchallenged power. It is our standard for morality and the justification for human sacrifice. It’s no coincidence that “In God We Trust” is printed primarily on our currency.
This socioeconomic order is grounded in the myth that wealth equates to happiness — a myth that has proven enormously beneficial to the corporations that control the messages we receive and, hence, what we believe. However, were this myth true, we would be the happiest people in history. Rates of suicide, drug addiction, and mental illness alone make it clear that America’s vast wealth has not led to a felt sense of prosperity.
Truly, an economic system based on desire can’t create a feeling of abundance because forever wanting more is the very definition of dissatisfaction. Consumerism leaves us starving in the land of plenty. Even the momentary satisfaction we get from making a purchase isn’t the joy of getting what we want; it’s the relief of a moment’s reprieve from the craving. This self-destructive addiction, more than anything else, has led us to this critical moment.
Consumerism is not “a” cause of environmental catastrophe: it’s “the” cause. Global warming, air pollution, deforestation, contaminated water and habitat loss all start with people wanting stuff. Overpopulation plays a part, but it’s insignificant relative to consumption patterns. The world’s poorest 20 percent consume just 1.3 percent of its resources, so the overpopulation argument amounts to wealthy nations shifting blame for a problem we created.
Recycling, “green consumption,” and other eco-fads that keep the same basic economic arrangements in place are nothing but a placebo. These palliatives are promoted by the very entities profiting most from the status quo in order to ease consumer guilt just enough to preempt substantive changes. Changing consumption patterns can have an impact, but ultimately we will have to consume less. While such “downsizing” is usually portrayed as a sacrifice, it is in fact the route to liberation from the actual sacrifice of trading our lives for things in order to enrich our corporate overlords.
We have to transition from a “more is better” mentality to one of “less is enough” if we’re to survive the myriad crises of late-stage capitalism. We have to start thinking of ourselves as citizens instead of consumers and as members of a community rather than isolated individuals. And, we have to develop a life-affirming, sustainable economy centered on the satisfaction of real human needs instead of unquenchable desire and fanciful illusions of perpetual growth on a finite planet.
We can do it now and have some say in the future we create, or we can wait for scarcity to be thrust upon us, but a culture based on consumption cannot and will not hold.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.