Context. Perspective. Background. It’s not news to anyone that the major media consistently fail to provide any of those things when covering the burning political issues of the moment.

Take, for example, the compromise the House of Representatives and the White House just made to settle the federal budget and debt-ceiling crisis.

We know from the media that it will lift the debt ceiling for two years, make some minor spending cuts and avert a financial apocalypse that supposedly would have destroyed the U.S. dollar, crippled our economy and caused the Earth to fall into the Sun.

