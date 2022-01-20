Here it is, the end of fall semester, and my eldest child is entering the last lap of her high school career. Truth be told, she’s been taking classes at the local university, so she has already moved onto a higher academic plane.
Still, she lives at home and occasionally finds time to eat dinner with my wife and me. She and our other child — also a high school student — are nearing the end of their days under our roof.
It’s a melancholic feeling, knowing these are the dying embers of a once roaring fire. If we squint our eyes, my wife and I can almost see the empty nest from here.
It hasn’t been easy, this parenthood gig. To this day, we’re still wondering if we’re doing it right: Setting the right boundaries. Granting the right liberties. Imparting the right values.
We’ve tried to teach them to play nice in the sandbox and remember that for all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Other adults who encounter our kids often remark how helpful and pleasant they are, and we take heart from that, but we’re still apprehensive about the road ahead.
We are the bows from which our children, as living arrows, are sent forth into the world, wrote the Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran nearly a century ago. Has our aim been true? Are we hitting the bullseye?
In hoping to avoid mistakes made by my own parents, I often stumble into fresh blunders of my own design. Some are swiftly forgotten by my children, but others linger in their mind’s eye. It’s hard to tell when a ham-handed moment of parenting is being seared into a child’s memory.
Similarly, it’s hard to know when a piece of good advice is taken on board — and when it merely goes in one ear and out the other.
My wife is better at discerning this than I am, because she has deeper insight into our kids’ ever-rising levels of maturity. In my case, by the time I’ve figured out what to say and how to say it, they’ve moved on to a new stage of development — and I’m still fumbling with yesterday’s terms and concepts.
As the teenage years unfold, I find it increasingly difficult to find the right wavelength for communication. I’m told this, too, shall pass, but I currently spend large portions of each day feeling like a maladroit old fool.
Given this, I’m taking a more hands-off, less-is-more approach to parenting these days. I strive to keep them safe, but my authority is waning as their own autonomy waxes.
It happens to hundreds of millions of parents around the world, and now it’s happening to us: My wife and I are beginning to let go. These intense years of child rearing, which once seemed endless, are coming to an end.
The wheel of life is about to take another, unmistakable lurch forward.
So my wife and I watch, somewhat in awe, as our children steepen their trajectory in life. I’ve been on a descent path for years, and my wife will follow one of these days; together, we’ve already hit most of our high notes. Watching our kids as they lengthen their stride toward adulthood, we are both proud and apprehensive. Proud because they appear to be good citizens in the making, but apprehensive about the world they will inhabit.
They still need me and my wife to supply basic things such as food, shelter and clothing. They still need someone to pay for their phones, and fill up the gas tank, but they will soon forge their own path through life. Although they would rather not admit it, they’ll still need our love and encouragement, too.
They’re like comets, these kids, streaking across a dark night sky. There are still a few years left in which to observe their entire orbit, but the day is coming when they will pass over the horizon. Just at the point when my wife and I, on this side, say, “There they go,” there will be others on the far side to take up the joyous shout, “Look, here they come!”
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.