I must hand it to Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson for making an odd bedfellow out of me. Patterson has proposed legislation in the state of Texas that bans social media for all its citizens younger than the age of 18. The more I hashed and rehashed the role of social media in our society, the more I landed in his general vicinity. I was no less agitated to conclude that I might suggest a more extreme position than the one he offered.
This proposed state legislation comes on the heels of a widespread ban inside government and other institutions on the use of TikTok. Patterson characterizes the effects of social media use as a “crisis” analogous to “the pre-1964 cigarette.” Smoking had found its way as a new norm. Science and its longitudinal studies on smoking had not received an invite to the soiree.
The justification to ban TikTok is fairly straightforward. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is Chinese-owned, and as such answers to the Chinese Communist Party. Not that Xi Jingping has the time or inclination to read Kanye’s posts, but that is the lurking fear. Marco Rubio has even introduced federal legislation to ban TikTok in its entirety because “we know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections.” (And I had thought that was the role of campaign firms and dark money — silly me).
No, Patterson’s bill before the Texas legislature, applies to social media users who do not yet vote, in other words, adolescent Instagram and Snapchat addicts. There you have it, I’m already tipping my hand in referring to these teen subscribers as addicts, when research reveals that one in six of our teens have an addict’s compulsive need to “constantly” tweet or be liked. This social media demographic captures 21 million adolescents nationwide.
I listened as a talk show pundit characterized social media use as “digital fentanyl” for kids and thought it to be typical hyperbole until I began looking at the numbers, connecting the dots (digital needle marks). Almost one in five high school students seriously considered suicide in 2021; one-third of students have reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness. Mind you, these are just those that have “reported” or disclosed that information. While those are averages, numbers are higher for girls, and significantly higher for lesbian, gay, or bisexual teens.
This may be familiar territory for those of you with adolescents or those who have friends raising teens: the emotional turmoil, the ever-present atmosphere of emptiness, and a drifting-off to nowhere-ville. Why though, pin this on social media? Before the digital age, didn’t we have to deal with these same issues?
The reasons have as much to do with biology as anything else. When I read of Patterson’s bill in Texas, and looked beyond the partisan finger-wagging, I was lured into the mechanics of the teen brain. (A topic I explored as a teen, aided more by bongs than books). Brain MRI scans tell a persuasive story indeed. There are a couple of hard-wired drives that activate during the teen years: the need for social acceptance and the need for adventure (I’m bored!).
When teens broadcast their thoughts and feelings on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, they wait in anticipation of that cherished “like” and “comment.” When received, there is that momentary boost in pleasure. That brain rush comes in the form of dopamine and oxytocin, neurotransmitters that bind to receptors in the ventral striatum. Social media addicts (like other addicts) crave this feeling, and in ever-increasing doses. Even more, the part of the brain that regulates emotional responses, the prefrontal cortex, is not fully developed until the age of 25.
Social media environments are a coveted petri dish for the neuroscientists and engineers who design the algorithms that keep adolescents feverishly spinning on the hamster wheel in search of their next hit. And the lawyers are watching, paying close attention to the experiments: to date, over 1200 “product liability” lawsuits have been filed against these companies. One case has made its way to the Supreme Court: Google v. Gonzalez, which may be taken up next year.
The stakes are high now, yet only a glimmer of what’s to come: an augmented social metaverse that simulates all our senses, including touch and smell. Will puberty ever be the same?
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org