I must hand it to Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson for making an odd bedfellow out of me. Patterson has proposed legislation in the state of Texas that bans social media for all its citizens younger than the age of 18. The more I hashed and rehashed the role of social media in our society, the more I landed in his general vicinity. I was no less agitated to conclude that I might suggest a more extreme position than the one he offered.

This proposed state legislation comes on the heels of a widespread ban inside government and other institutions on the use of TikTok. Patterson characterizes the effects of social media use as a “crisis” analogous to “the pre-1964 cigarette.” Smoking had found its way as a new norm. Science and its longitudinal studies on smoking had not received an invite to the soiree.

The justification to ban TikTok is fairly straightforward. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is Chinese-owned, and as such answers to the Chinese Communist Party. Not that Xi Jingping has the time or inclination to read Kanye’s posts, but that is the lurking fear. Marco Rubio has even introduced federal legislation to ban TikTok in its entirety because “we know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections.” (And I had thought that was the role of campaign firms and dark money — silly me).

