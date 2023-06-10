Americans today never seem happy with anything. Even when we succeed, we immediately look for flaws to pick at, treating anything less than everything-we-want as unacceptable. Certainly this has much to do with a culture of entitlement and a news cycle that thrives on negativity, but I think even that reflects a deeper pessimism that has taken hold in this country. We seem to have decided that being hopeful is naive while being a serious adult requires unrelenting cynicism. Even when we win, we feel like we’re losing.
A glaring example is how dismissive many liberals have been of Joe Biden since he assumed the presidency. Even as Biden continues an impressive string of legislative accomplishments, recent polls indicate that his popularity is on par with that of the twice-impeached, recently indicted former president. It’s as though Democrats need to reject their leader to prove that they’re above MAGA-style sycophancy, but it comes off as mere petulance. It must be maddening for Joe; even as President Trump piled scandal upon scandal, controversy upon controversy, self-congratulatory speech upon lack of actual accomplishment, his followers only revered him more. It’s dispiriting to consider how many long-delayed liberal goals could be met if the left were remotely capable of such unity. But no, this competent and staid public servant gets no love no matter how many victories he pulls off.
In Biden’s first two years in office, he passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 tests, slash child poverty, halt evictions, keep businesses open and otherwise keep the economy afloat through the pandemic. He also passed a long overdue $550 million infrastructure package, a plan to shore up the postal service, the first meaningful gun safety legislation in decades, the $280 billion Chips Act to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry, and the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, funds green energy projects, limits prescription drug costs, adequately funds the IRS to pursue wealthy tax cheats, and closes corporate tax loopholes. Incredibly, most of these accomplishments passed with bipartisan support.
In addition, Biden has led the passage of the Electoral Count Act to secure the peaceful transfer of the presidency and the Respect for Marriage Act — both, again, with bipartisan support. He expanded healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act, and has deftly managed the war in Ukraine so as to protect our NATO allies while crippling one of our strongest geopolitical adversaries and avoiding direct conflict — at least for now. In the words of Max Boot, writing for The Washington Post, “He hasn’t gotten everything he wanted, but from a legislative standpoint, this is one of the most successful presidencies in decades.”
Yes, he’s old. He has a mixed record on protecting the environment, has largely continued the harsh and ineffective border policies of his predecessor, and made an absolute mess of our withdrawal from Afghanistan (though he should get some credit for getting it done at all when his predecessors were unwilling to take the inevitable political hit). He has done little to stop fentanyl and opioid overdoses, and the constant saber-rattling with China is just bad policy. And many people have legitimate doubts about his vice president (though I can’t take seriously any criticism of Kamala from a party willing to make Sarah Palin next in line for the presidency).
Nonetheless, Biden gets things done, and the resolution of the debt ceiling crisis shows him to be a shrewd negotiator: he protected the credit of the United States, got nearly everything he wanted in the negotiation, let Kevin McCarthy save face, and disempowered the obstructionist Freedom Caucus — all this from someone constantly written off as “senile.”
Biden was not my first choice for president, and I’m willing to consider alternatives. But, for so many Democrats to disapprove of his record says a lot less about him than it does about their refusal to be satisfied with anything.
If Democrats won’t unite behind this president, there’s nobody they ever will, and it’s worth asking why anybody would even want to lead such a bunch of ingrates.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.