Americans today never seem happy with anything. Even when we succeed, we immediately look for flaws to pick at, treating anything less than everything-we-want as unacceptable. Certainly this has much to do with a culture of entitlement and a news cycle that thrives on negativity, but I think even that reflects a deeper pessimism that has taken hold in this country. We seem to have decided that being hopeful is naive while being a serious adult requires unrelenting cynicism. Even when we win, we feel like we’re losing.

A glaring example is how dismissive many liberals have been of Joe Biden since he assumed the presidency. Even as Biden continues an impressive string of legislative accomplishments, recent polls indicate that his popularity is on par with that of the twice-impeached, recently indicted former president. It’s as though Democrats need to reject their leader to prove that they’re above MAGA-style sycophancy, but it comes off as mere petulance. It must be maddening for Joe; even as President Trump piled scandal upon scandal, controversy upon controversy, self-congratulatory speech upon lack of actual accomplishment, his followers only revered him more. It’s dispiriting to consider how many long-delayed liberal goals could be met if the left were remotely capable of such unity. But no, this competent and staid public servant gets no love no matter how many victories he pulls off.

In Biden’s first two years in office, he passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 tests, slash child poverty, halt evictions, keep businesses open and otherwise keep the economy afloat through the pandemic. He also passed a long overdue $550 million infrastructure package, a plan to shore up the postal service, the first meaningful gun safety legislation in decades, the $280 billion Chips Act to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry, and the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, funds green energy projects, limits prescription drug costs, adequately funds the IRS to pursue wealthy tax cheats, and closes corporate tax loopholes. Incredibly, most of these accomplishments passed with bipartisan support.

