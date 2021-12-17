Gaining and holding a majority in Congress has always been an uphill battle for the GOP. Until Newt Gingrich hit on the formula of politicizing the religious right and demonizing foes as evildoers, Republicans had it tough.
Fact is, there are just a whole lot more folks of low and middling incomes than the movers and shakers. Always has been and — if the Good Book is to be believed — always will be. Even a scurrilous campaign of personal attacks against Obama couldn’t save Romney when it was made clear — in his own words — that he and the party he represented were the 1 percenters and damned proud of it. After that fiasco, the party’s braintrust made no bones about it. They needed to fashion a new brand.
Not changing their sense of entitlement to wealth nor their disparagement of the poor for what they deemed as their moral deficiencies.
No. Change their brand.
When you’re badly outnumbered in a democratic system, you can’t win races talking about grossly unfair distribution of wealth and the tax policies that perpetuate that inequality.
Enter wedge issues. Or, smoke and mirrors. Anti-communism worked for a while. Then there was “sex, drugs, and rock-n-roll” that sent hordes of my parents’ generation fleeing in terror from the party that brought them social security, workman’s compensation, the right to collectively bargain, the 40-hour week, Medicare, safety on the job (whether mine or mill), and into the waiting arms of a Hollywood B actor.
Guns, abortion, mandates for vaccines during the plague years ... all these are contrived issues built on the fear and ignorance of minds poisoned by a daily diet of Fox News.
When scare tactics weren’t quite enough to secure electoral successes, the GOP has always had another tool in their kit bag: celebrities. Reagan, first governor and then president (relax … I voted for him three times), ballroom dance man George Murphy, senator from California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the body builder and sometime actor who became governor of California, and now reality TV host Donald Trump, who parlayed his celebrity status into groping horrified women with impunity and the White House as well.
Now that the GOP is out of power it’s back to the old formula: wedge issues and a new sports celebrity candidate who is certain to win back a Senate seat in Georgia.
Hershel Walker, former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs and a scholar athlete to boot, has everything they need to win back the Senate. He’s Black in Georgia so no one can accuse the Republicans of playing the racism card. As a newcomer he has no troubling voting record to defend. And you know how the Deep South loves their football, second only to NASCAR.
Smart move, and it might just win the Senate back. The House is another matter. I’m thinking of white-bread Orange County, Calif., which, until the last election cycle, was a Republican stronghold. They gave up every single seat.
For my good friends on the other side of the aisle, I have a recommendation that might help flip one of those wayward districts. It may sound a little crazy, but why don’t they give rehabilitating O.J. Simpson a shot?
It’s true he has a felony record. But, in U.S. Congressional races, a felony isn’t a stumbling block. Seems it’s up to Congress itself whether to seat a felon. Remember Senator Stevens from Alaska? If there’s any foot dragging, McConnell can toss Biden a legislative bone to make it happen.
O.J. is also a Heisman Trophy winning running back, and the “Juice” has potential cachet in both the populist Bay Area where he grew up in the projects and Southern California where he was a record-shattering star at USC. As for his criminal record, well … here’s the real kicker. Have Pat Robertson convert O.J. to Christianity. If it could work for John Ehrlichmann of Watergate fame and Eldridge Cleaver of Black Panther fame … who’s to say making Jesus his personal Lord and Savior couldn’t work for Simpson?
It’s true there are those nagging speculations he may have been a murderer as well as a thief, but for Pat Robertson — who campaigned vigorously for the sale of jets to Saudi Arabia knowing they would be used to blast thousands of innocent women and children to smithereens in the Yemeni civil war … what’s an estranged wife and purported lover compared to that?
It’s true unlike Walker, the Juice is no scholar, but how smart is Marjorie Taylor-Greene for heaven’s sake?
O.J. for Congress? Stranger things happen all the time.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.