Oatmeal: the food of the gods

Nick Gier

Those who know the Palouse Pundit as sober and wonkish may find this outlandish title proof that he is finally off his rocker. But folks, this is serious business. What the world needs is a new superhero, and I now introduce to you Oatmeal Woman.

Unlike her male counterparts who perform their great deeds all on their own, Oatmeal Woman needs your cooperation in order to maximize her powers. At her peak she will be able to dispatch the bad guys to another dimension of reality.

Wouldn’t that be just desserts for villains such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Donald Trump? Trump would be easy: He is halfway there already.

Tags

Recommended for you