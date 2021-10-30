Where were you on October 18? Would you agree that an emergency is a serious situation where immediate action is required to mitigate the negative effects of said situation? A house on fire is an emergency. A flood along Grand Avenue is an emergency. Without immediate and swift action it is possible that life, limb, or property is damaged or destroyed.
What is a state of emergency? I went to the Cornell Law School’s website, which had the following definition: “A government declaration stating that because of some crisis, the normal workings of political and social life are suspended in the given jurisdiction. A state of emergency may alter government operations, order specific action by individuals, and suspend regular civil rights.”
It is important to recognize that a state of emergency “suspends regular civil rights.” That should never be taken lightly by the citizens. More importantly, our elected representatives must understand the power they wield and give it the utmost respect. They must only wield the power when absolutely necessary and for only as long as necessary to mitigate the emergency. An emergency situation is mitigated when the emergency is put to bed, even if the situation is still ongoing.
For a little less than two years, Washington has pretty much been under a state of emergency. At what point does the state of emergency end?
Our governor, Jay Inslee, seems to have made himself the standing dictator of Washington. He expects us to do as he requires but doesn’t live by the same rules.
Inslee is the worst kind of ruler. He orders you to wear a mask but there is video of him not wearing a mask. He only puts it over after he likely saw a text message which informed him that he is visible on camera without a mask. That’s leadership for you — rules for thee, not for me.
The ruler in Olympia has not made Washington any better than other states in terms of transmission of COVID-19. The community spread in several other states with fewer to no regulations, both blue and red, is lower than ours.
We have had our civil rights retarded and we are no better off. That by itself should be enough for the citizens to say that we’ve had enough.
As bad as it has been, it’s only getting worse. Inslee has forgotten he was elected as governor, not installed as a dictator. If you think he doesn’t love his dictatorship I would ask why is he still holding on to his emergency powers? If he wanted to be a leader he would go back to normal operations and use leadership techniques to get people to follow best practices.
In spite of the fact he has done nothing to make us better, he has doubled down on his tyranny. From his fortress with his own security force, he decided that he would mandate the vaccination on certain people. He would not recognize natural immunity. He allowed for exemptions but the approved accommodations were incredibly narrow. In fact, many employees who received an exemption were not accommodated and were terminated.
On Oct. 18, due to a mandate, productive members of society were fired. Most notably was Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich. He became the poster child of this mandate. Any decent employer would have looked for any way possible to keep their employees.
Not WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. He seemed to count down the days to fire Rolovich. After he was done firing Rolovich he went into a press conference and tore into Rolovich.
The firing of everyone around the state, including Rolovich, is a black eye to Washington.
The people who are supposed to represent us need to put an end to the governor’s emergency power. The emergency is long over. His mandates didn’t make the state any better off than other states with fewer mandates. Jay Inslee is drunk with power.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.