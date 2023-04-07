“It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 19:24)
More than a dozen years have passed since my life was threatened by a drive-up bank teller in my hometown of Palouse. My sin? I, a left-wing, nonbeliever, had the audacity to use this passage in a column written for another local newspaper. I wasn’t worried then. I’m still not worried.
What brought Christ’s words to mind now was an overheard remark made by an older, white, obviously well-heeled diner sitting at an outdoor café table not 10 feet from our own.
Two men, two women. All well-fed, well-dressed, smug and well-satisfied with their elevated stations in life.
The location was a small bistro on the outskirts of San Carlos, itself a relatively affluent gringo enclave on Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.
In a voice revealing not a hint of self-doubt that he fully deserved all the advantages life had so generously bestowed, he spoke.
“I hear they’re going to have Jose cook at the yacht club Friday night.”
His words were greeted with murmurs of approval.
Reaching low to scratch Brigid behind her soft ears, I smiled at Katherine.
“You know. I’ve mellowed a lot over the past 20 years in my gut reaction,” I nodded to my right, “to people like that.”
I explained how some many years back I had dated a woman with a wealthy dentist for a daddy. One bright morning, she invited me down to the Port Ludlow Yacht Club breakfast haunt. On that occasion, surrounded by so many complacent, older, rich white guys, I could barely repress the urge to stand up from our table and loudly accost them all … perhaps using the words from “the camel and the eye of the needle.”
Now, I explained to my long-suffering wife, my feelings were much more restrained.
But, no sooner than these words escaped my mouth that I doubted their veracity.
“You know. Maybe that’s wrong. I still really don’t like rich guys. I don’t like their ‘better than thou,’ ‘holier than thou,’ and their ‘way better bred’ attitudes.”
Then I remembered why I worked hard to earn a doctorate. Oh sure. I’ve always loved learning. But there was another motive as well. With a PhD in hand, there wasn’t a man Jack out there who could hold his education as a trump card.
My Mexican morning epiphany raced on. Why this almost life-long antipathy to the rich and all they represent?
Then it hit me. I was a blue-collar kid. My esteemed dad was a steelworker and a proud union man. As a child, I imbibed these values and attitudes. When at a football game kickoff, he told his 5-year-old son that we were rooting for the team in the black jerseys because they were the underdogs and … “Skip, we always root for the underdog.”
With multiple sheepskins in hand, I could’ve climbed the ladder of success American-style but gave it all up to do what I’ve always wanted — work in a wrecking yard. Raised blue-collar, I returned to blue-collar in my life’s work.
It became a little clearer why I had no fondness for men whose hands never were callused and whose retirement-age backs never ached from years of hard toil. As she often does, Katherine interrupted my reveries.
“But you know, Bernie Sanders is worth around $3 million.”
A punch to the solar plexus. Time for an ad hoc.
“Well. I don’t dislike rich people who completely embrace liberal values on issues like a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, labor’s right to collectively bargain, gender equality, colorblindness in a deep concern that the natural world be kept pristine.”
Katherine pursed her lips and nodded to the four.
“So it’s rich people like those over there. You don’t like? The rich, white, Republicans who feel entitled?”
She was dead right. I had never looked up to those who reeked of privilege, avarice and utter ignorance of the lives of those whose suffering makes possible their lofty perches of us status, power and material wealth.
As is the case with most epiphanies, I paused for a moment to reflect on the rightness or wrongness of my views.
After five seconds of soul searching, I decided I was perfectly happy with not only rejecting the entire shallow value system which created a monster like Trump, but all of those whom Franklin Roosevelt maligned as “malefactors of great wealth” who have made of our culture an obscenity in the eyes of those who understand the truth in Christ words.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.