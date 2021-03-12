Make no doubt about it. Facts are boring. So boring, indeed, that I have chosen to say farewell to reality along with the Qanoners, Flat Earthers and Trump toe suckers. How wonderful to bid adieu to rigorous fact-checking and cast my fate with those who believe that the Clintons ran an international child sex ring in the basement of a D.C. Pizza Parlor or that California wildfires were set by secret Hebrew laser beams from outer space.
Thus, I am crafting my own conspiracy theory.
As a teaser, let me begin at the ending. I believe that Donald Trump not only orchestrated the Capitol riots in a fit of rage, he planned them months ahead as a way of holding on to power after losing.
Let’s start with the known facts:
Nov. 3: Biden wins the election by over 7 million votes.
Nov. 4: This begins Trump’s big lie campaign that he was cheated by “massive voter fraud.”
For the next two months, Donald does everything short of staging a coup to stay in power. His lawyers file suit in 60 courts. Every claim is dismissed as baseless. Same results from hand recounts and independent audits of voting machines. Trump is still batting zero.
Leading up to Congress’ certification of the Electoral College, Trump puts out a call to his millions of sycophants to come to Washington to pressure lawmakers into overturning these results and sending the election back to Republican-held state legislatures.
Nov. 6: Just days after the election loss. Trump fires Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, leading to the resignation and firing of eleven more top officials, many in sensitive positions in national security.
A Trump loyalist, Christopher Miller, is chosen acting secretary of defense and all other vacancies in both defense and homeland security are filled with political allies. Under Secretary of Defense James Anderson is replaced by Fox News commentator Anthony Tata.
The responses of the defense and security establishments were those of shock.
Four-star General Barry McCaffrey wrote: “We are watching the setup of people who are unqualified for office to be in charge of 2.1 million men and women in the armed forces.”
Mac Thornberry, highest ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee: “I don’t know why they are doing this. It doesn’t make sense.”
David Lapan, former Defense Department spokesman with decades of military experience: “There is no rational explanation for it. There are any number of bad scenarios.”
Jan. 4: Trump’s political appointee Miller sends a memo containing the following provisions: “The D.C. National Guard are prohibited from ‘touching, arresting, or searching’ those who would pillage the Capitol.
Jan. 6: Miller, in a second memo, orders guardsmen not to bring “weapons, helmets, body armor, or anti-riot chemical agents” when they reported for duty that morning.
Trump whips his crowd into a frenzy with more lies about what Pence and Congress could do if only they grew some cojones — to anoint him president again.
The perimeter is breached by thousands of Trump supporters.
1:49 p.m.: Capitol police chief Steven Sund described to Major General William Walker, commander of D.C. National Guard units, “a dire emergency and requested assistance of as many Guardsmen as Walker could supply.” Fearing the worst, Walker already had his troops in buses awaiting authorization.
4:32 p.m.: Miller finally gives instructions to another Trump loyalist, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who sits upon the order until 5:08 p.m. when General Walker is finally authorized to deploy the National Guard.
Whether this well-documented scenario is all a result of bureaucratic bungling or maybe, just maybe, the events of Jan. 6 offer the only clear explanation of why Trump gutted the defense and homeland security agencies mere days after losing the election?
Here’s the conspiracy theory. Miller was instructed to hold off the guard deployment until Donald could determine whether his last ditch attempt to use his mob of supporters to strongarm either Pence or reluctant Republican congressman worked.
After nearly three hours of death and destruction, it was apparent to all that Trump’s desperate gamble had failed and then-only then — Miller mustered the guard.
The only part of this whole scenario that doesn’t make sense is that Trump was smart enough to plan this two months in advance.
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.