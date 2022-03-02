What follows is a prediction concerning Russia and China that I’ve been sharing with friends for months, but would like to include here in the Daily News.
Ever since Biden won the election, I believe Russia and China have been colluding over long-term goals: China invading Taiwan, Russia invading Ukraine. China has the same relationship with Taiwan that Russia does with Ukraine and it’s reasonable, even wise, to assume that as Putin is invading Ukraine, China has its sights set on Taiwan.
Russia and China are more allied today than in their entire history. Following Russia’s annexation of the Crimea in 2014, China signed 38 energy, trade, and finance agreements to help Russia offset Obama’s economic sanctions. Furthermore, trade agreements between the two countries have significantly increased during the last year.
A New York Times report shows that Biden shared intel with China about Russia gearing up for war with Ukraine, ostensibly to get China to step in. China immediately shared that intel with Russia, assuring Putin that China would not impede Russia’s actions. Subsequently, China abstained from voting on a UN Security Council draft resolution for Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine.
So, why is now the time for both Russia and China to make their moves? First and foremost, the U.S. has a weak, bumbling, senile president at the helm. His senility, or dementia — whatever you want to call it — is dangerous and makes the U.S. appear weak. A Harvard-Harris poll last week found 62% believed Putin would not be moving against Ukraine if Trump had been president, including 38% of Democrats. And the unfree world preeminently recognizes that.
Back in February 2021, Australia’s Sky News host Cory Bernardi editorialized that “never before has the leader of the free world been so cognitively compromised,” saying it was “evident” during the election campaign, but the “partisan and poisonous” U.S. mainstream media chose not to highlight anything which could have “derailed a Biden victory.” I agree with that statement. Why did the liberal U.S. press shield Biden’s senility during the 2020 campaign? Is it truly better to have a doddering, enfeebled Democrat than a rude, volatile Republican?
However, more Americans now than ever recognize that Biden is unfit to be a world leader. A November I&I/TIPP Poll found that just 42% of Americans think Biden is “mentally sharp.” Biden’s disastrous performance at a decidedly friendly CNN town hall prompted the Wall Street Journal to editorialize that Biden’s “frequent public confusion about the major issues of the day is a reason for the growing public concern.”
Second, Russia and China know that the U.S. midterm election is going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats. Like rats fleeing a sinking ship, the number of House Democrats retiring has hit a 30-year high. Republicans will take over both the House and the Senate in November. Both Russia and China understand the strategy of moving now rather than risking their chances after the November elections.
Third, Russia and China’s military train to break things and kill their enemies. But the U.S. military has never been weaker. While we are busy discharging healthy and valuable servicemen for refusing an experimental vaccine, much of our time, effort, money, and training are focused on creating a “woke” military: understanding microaggressions, preferred pronouns, regurgitating Black Live Matter and ciritical race theory talking points on systemic racism, reciting the 58-plus genders, etc. In a ground war, we’re toast. Women comprise 4.5% of China’s military, 10% of Russia’s military, and supposedly 17% of the U.S. military, but we cannot even agree on what a woman is.
If we went to war against either Russia or China today, they could each individually soundly defeat us, and both countries know it. They have America at its weakest: physically, morally and politically. We demonstrated a weak response to Russia’s annexing the Crimea in 2014 under Obama, and no response to China subjugating Hong Kong under Trump. Any Biden response will be as successful as Obama’s was.
China did nothing regarding Taiwan in 2021 for fear of an Olympics boycott. Russia’s current actions have all eyes focused on Ukraine, which I expect to continue. Then, with the Western nations focused on Eastern Europe, China will make its move on Taiwan.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his 7 grandchildren in Moscow.