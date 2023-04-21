On my first trip to Japan in 1983, the first thing that I did was to book a ticket on a “bullet train.” On my way from Tokyo to Osaka, the speedometer in the coach registered 130 mph at cruising speed. The new trains average 200 mph, and the magnetic levitating trains, in service in 2027, have been clocked at 375 mph.

European passenger trains also average about 200 mph, but the fastest is found in Italy. The Frecciarossa (“Red Arrow”) has a top speed of 250 mph. Far too many people judge the Italians for their messy politics, but their engineers are superb.

The average speed for all Amtrak trains is 80 mph, and they are slowed by tracks that have not been properly maintained for decades. The high-speed Acela in the Northeast can reach 150 mph, but that is possible only on 50 miles of the 457-mile route.