On my first trip to Japan in 1983, the first thing that I did was to book a ticket on a “bullet train.” On my way from Tokyo to Osaka, the speedometer in the coach registered 130 mph at cruising speed. The new trains average 200 mph, and the magnetic levitating trains, in service in 2027, have been clocked at 375 mph.
European passenger trains also average about 200 mph, but the fastest is found in Italy. The Frecciarossa (“Red Arrow”) has a top speed of 250 mph. Far too many people judge the Italians for their messy politics, but their engineers are superb.
The average speed for all Amtrak trains is 80 mph, and they are slowed by tracks that have not been properly maintained for decades. The high-speed Acela in the Northeast can reach 150 mph, but that is possible only on 50 miles of the 457-mile route.
Since Japan’s bullet trains were introduced in 1964, there have been, incredibly enough, no fatalities on these dedicated rail lines. One train, however, derailed during the 2011 earthquake, but there were no injuries. Since 1990, Amtrak has experienced 5,547 injuries and 131 fatalities.
Unlike in the U.S., the bullet trains share no tracks and no motor vehicle crossings. To prevent derailments the entire system is shut down for 6 hours each night and special machines check the gauge meticulously. American trains (passenger and freight) derail about three times a day.
Another other factor to consider is railway contribution to climate change. Japan’s largest rail system is fully electrified and runs completely on green energy. Except for the Acela line in the northeast, Amtrak engines are diesel electric, and they spew 35 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.
According to the California Health Administration, these locomotives emit “thousands of gases and fine particles (commonly known as soot) that contain more than 40 toxic air contaminants.”
Not only do the Japanese travel faster, but they also do so with far fewer accidents and deaths. From 2005 to 2020 there were an average of 778 American rail deaths per year, while total fatalities in Japan were 19 for the same period.
In 2021, adjusted for rail miles traveled by both passenger and freight, Japan had 207 equivalent accidents versus 5,781 in the U.S. In the same year, there were 1,164 derailments on our nation’s poor tracks. Remarkably, Japan experienced the equivalent of only 31.
The European contrast to the U.S. is even more instructive for rail safety. In 2021, adjusting for rail miles traveled (16 times more than the U.S.), the U.S. had an average of 5,781 rail accidents in stark contrast to 87 equivalent incidents in the European Union (27 countries).
In 2021, the EU had 43 rail death equivalents versus 893 for the U.S. Last month’s train crash in Greece that killed 38 people was a rare exception to this superb safety record. There have been more than a dozen derailments in the U.S. since the beginning of 2023. Most of them caused no injuries, primarily because they happened at low speeds.
The worst accident of course happened in East Palestine, Ohio. A tank car train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on Feb. 3. Officials decided the best strategy was to burn off the highly dangerous phosgene and vinyl chloride.
In 2016 the Obama administration issued a rule that tank car trains must have electronic controlled pneumatic brakes (ECP). Pneumatic brakes have been used since the 1860s, and they require a “brakeman” to check every car for air pressure. ECP allows the engineer alone to electronically control air pressure throughout the train. This obviously reduces the possibility of derailments.
A consulting firm reported important advantages. “ECP brakes provided efficiency benefits resulting from shorter braking distances, improved train dynamics resulting from the simultaneous application of the brakes, and reduced wear on wheels and brake shoes.” Every single Japanese bullet train has ECP brakes.
In 2017, anti-regulatory Republicans convinced Trump’s Department of Transportation to rescind Obama’s rule, arguing that the benefits of ECP did not exceed the cost of installing them.
The East Palestine disaster was the result of this short-sighted decision, and the citizens of that area of Ohio will suffer health and financial costs for decades to come.