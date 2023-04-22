I’ve been walking around this week, thinking about solutions to bring the community together. Inspired by Ryan Urie’s columns, seemingly mimicking the speech Billy Pilgrim gave to the Tralfamadorians when he was on the zoo on the alien planet in Kurt Vonnegut’s famous novel, “Slaughterhouse Five,” I’ve decided to pitch to the general populace an event on Friendship Square.

Let’s pull this around our supposed uniting force — the future of our children. Now, to be fair, it is pretty clear lately that the left side of the political aisle doesn’t see much future in children, save enough to change out their rapidly approaching bed pans. It certainly doesn’t believe in leaving these children with any hope for their own original future. What between global warming, that is all the fault of the “Other Side,” or the ability to freely enter a Geld and Sterilize clinic if they get depressed as part of their constitutional right — and have it covered under health care — it doesn’t seem like there’s much on the horizon. Well, there is nuclear war with Russia. It’s no wonder that childhood depression rates are off the charts. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.

And considering how both Pullman and Moscow, at least the ruling elites, reacted to school closures, schools and their activities aren’t particularly important either. Let them watch screens. Or mask up for a disease that doesn’t affect them, or any one of many ridiculous interventions foisted on children just attempting to survive. But children are resilient, amirite? One of the latest insipid battlegrounds in the culture war seems to be banning books from school libraries. If you listen to a somnambulant press, this revolves around any books containing photos of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture called The David. The David has no shorts on — I’ve been there and bought the T-shirt. And obviously, the unwashed masses, or rather their children, will suffer interminable harm if they see such a photo.

