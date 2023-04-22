I’ve been walking around this week, thinking about solutions to bring the community together. Inspired by Ryan Urie’s columns, seemingly mimicking the speech Billy Pilgrim gave to the Tralfamadorians when he was on the zoo on the alien planet in Kurt Vonnegut’s famous novel, “Slaughterhouse Five,” I’ve decided to pitch to the general populace an event on Friendship Square.
Let’s pull this around our supposed uniting force — the future of our children. Now, to be fair, it is pretty clear lately that the left side of the political aisle doesn’t see much future in children, save enough to change out their rapidly approaching bed pans. It certainly doesn’t believe in leaving these children with any hope for their own original future. What between global warming, that is all the fault of the “Other Side,” or the ability to freely enter a Geld and Sterilize clinic if they get depressed as part of their constitutional right — and have it covered under health care — it doesn’t seem like there’s much on the horizon. Well, there is nuclear war with Russia. It’s no wonder that childhood depression rates are off the charts. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
And considering how both Pullman and Moscow, at least the ruling elites, reacted to school closures, schools and their activities aren’t particularly important either. Let them watch screens. Or mask up for a disease that doesn’t affect them, or any one of many ridiculous interventions foisted on children just attempting to survive. But children are resilient, amirite? One of the latest insipid battlegrounds in the culture war seems to be banning books from school libraries. If you listen to a somnambulant press, this revolves around any books containing photos of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture called The David. The David has no shorts on — I’ve been there and bought the T-shirt. And obviously, the unwashed masses, or rather their children, will suffer interminable harm if they see such a photo.
I hate to break it to you — but that’s really not what the conservatives are upset about. Yes, it’s convenient. And yes, there might be someone somewhere outside of St. Maries who feels that way. But what the conservatives are really upset about is the latest round of mainstreaming of fetishist gender ideology through books that students would have unrestricted access to.
I’ve talked to some local school board members here, and they honestly say that these books really never come up as an issue in the various committees they have for screening library selections. It’s probably all another culture war Maguffin ginned up by the press to make us fight.
But I’ll propose a plan for putting it to bed. Any group of five parents that object to any book in a school library can ask that book to be removed, as long as it’s not a classic written before 1950. Yeah, the date’s arbitrary. But children don’t really read anyway. They watch TikTok.
Now here’s the trick. Any group of five parents can get that book reviewed for reinstatement, provided that group is willing to read that book aloud in Friendship Square to an audience. You have to have skin in the game — you have to have a child in the school system. So the idea that those playing Patriot games, or the purple haired, infinite alphabet contingent can railroad a given text in through a mass protest can’t happen.
Something tells me this will clean right up the various conflicts on reading lists. The conservatives complaining are not worried about “To Kill a Mockingbird,” as much as the liberals want to believe. I’ve seen some of the objectionable texts, and I’m going to take a guess that there’s not too many community members with children who want to read instructional guides for childhood fellatio to their neighbors.
Or some of the more graphic parts of the Bible, for that matter.
I recommend selling hot mulled wine at the event. Let’s make it festive — and there’s nothing more festive than drinking outside. We might find we have more in common than folks think we do.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.