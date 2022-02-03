So you just got a divorce and your ex is hounding you for money which, ostensibly, will go to the kids. That’s where America is right now with an ex-president — and his extended family of grifters — who won’t stop hounding conservative voters for money.
I have been informed in visions that he will seek the presidency again. As a clairvoyant, I have seen a copy of his announcement speech, a portion of which is reproduced below. You won’t believe what America’s neediest ex-president has to say.
“Patriots! Freedom fighters! Lovers of liberty! Lend me your ears. I come not to bury the Fake News Media, but to court it. The evil that men do lives after them, but the good, well, people are saying that good isn’t good enough anymore, so I’m going to make America great again.
“I alone can fix it.
“But I need your help, fellow patriots. I need you to go to your PayPal accounts, and your VenMo accounts, and your bank accounts, and under your mattresses, and into those cans you buried in the backyard. And I need you to give my campaign — and it really is a beautiful campaign — to give all the money you can because we are fighting some very bad hombres and some very nasty women.
“We are battling sexual assault, and believe me, I know sexual assault. We are battling corruption, and believe me, I know corruption. And we are battling nepotism, nepotism at the very highest levels of American government. What a horrible thing nepotism is. I mean, it really is horrible.
“And we’re going to do some very exciting things with this money.
“For instance, I am going to partner with Marjorie Taylor Greene — we all know Marjorie, and we love her — I am going to partner with Congressman Greene to see that Kyle Rittenhouse receives the Congressional Gold Medal. After that, I will personally award Mr. Rittenhouse the Presidential Medal of Freedom because — you know what he did? Do you know what Kyle Rittenhouse did?
“He went looking for trouble, and he found it.
“Kyle Rittenhouse took a rifle to a riot, but he didn’t just stand around with that rifle. No, he went looking for trouble, and he shot two men to death, and disfigured a third for life.
“And the Democrats hate him for it. Can you believe it? The Democrats hate him. A true American patriot — I mean, you can’t get any more patriotic than killing Antifa with an assault rifle — and now the Biden administration wants to destroy that gun.
“Can you believe that? They want to destroy a gun that killed two Antifa and seriously injured a third. Our culture is under attack!
“So we’ve got to save that gun. We’ve got to put it in a Museum of American Patriotism. But first, we’ve got to build a Museum of American Patriotism, for patriots, like you, who really love America.
“It’s going to be hard to build that museum, because Joe Biden wants to take all your money, and he wants to take your Bibles and guns, too. So you need to give today, and tomorrow, and keep giving us money for a Museum of American Patriotism.
“I’m going to put Steve Bannon in charge of this project, because we all know what a wonderful job Steve did collecting money for the border wall. You remember the wall, don’t you? Steve took in a lot of cash from hardworking patriots, like yourselves, to build that wall, and he’s keeping it safe.
“He’s keeping it safe from criminals and rapists who want to come into this country from Mexico. He’s keeping it safe from liberals who want to destroy Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun. He’s keeping it safe for everybody who loves freedom. And he’s keeping it safe for everybody who loves liberty.
“Freedom, and liberty, and patriots. That’s what makes America great.
“And that’s why I need you to give money, and keep giving, so we can build a Museum of American Patriotism. If there’s any left over, they can add my face to Mount Rushmore.
“Give us all your money. Give all you can. We’ll keep it safe.”
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.