The Daily News has two polar opinion writers; neatness proponent Jeanne Leffingwell, who writes “Lightening Up” on the pages of Slice of Life, and yours truly, a life-long practitioner of filing on the chaos theory — or as my son, Ben, calls it — chronological. Some may say archeologically. The good stuff is buried deep and deeper.
During my 32-year career at Washington State University, I was notorious for the accumulation of paper in my office. There were four or five loose stacks well over a foot tall and growing on my desk.
My department chair, a former ship’s captain, unsuccessfully encouraged me to clean up. In frustration he called in the fire inspector who issued a cleanup order.
When the inspector handed the slip of paper to me, without breaking eye contact, I reached out and placed it on top of one of the piles.
The inspector never returned and in time it worked its way well down in the growing pile.
Pinned on the bulletin board above my desk was a tearsheet from a Seattle Times featuring a large picture of Gov. Booth Gardner at his desk.
Piles of paper were prominently displayed on the floor behind him.
The feature quoted experts who asserted — to my great delight — that forcing people to work without clutter could limit their creativity.
During my WSU years I saw many a cluttered desk, office and laboratory. The worst of the worst was that of Vet Dean Leo K. Bustad (1973-84). As I interviewed him one day he reached into a helter skelter pile of papers on his desk, pulled out a cracker and popped into his mouth.
Truth of the matter is some folks just don’t work well in a “sterile” environment.
Much scientific research and spirited professional discussion has taken place in the decades since my encounter with the WSU fire marshal.
A study at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, published in Psychological Science OnlineFirst, Aug. 1, 2013, found value in both order and disorder.
Orderliness promotes tradition and convention; but disorder encourages people to break with tradition and convention, thus stimulating creativity.
And, the authors note creativity “ … has widespread importance for culture, business, and the arts.”
Albert Einstein worked on a messy desk in a messy office? Or that Alexander Fleming, whose invention of Penicillin saved millions of lives, was notoriously messy?
There was no clean space on Mark Twain’s desk, or on that of Mark Zuckerberg’s or Steve Jobs’. Zuckerberg, of Facebook fame is worth $35 billion. Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc., which is worth $2 trillion.
May I suggest that neatness proponents read “The famous creatives that had a messy desk and why you should too,” at canva.com/learn/creative-desks/.
As the reader may well imagine, I was horror stricken by recent “Lightening Up” advice on creating clean and orderly computer files.
As of this writing, my Outlook email client contains 24,378 emails. No, it doesn’t contain every email I’ve received. Oh, my gosh! I don’t think that figure includes the buffalo herd of emails I’ve sent.
What I don’t understand is, what’s the value in erasing them?
Outlook can search the whole lot in seconds for a search word or string, or by date or sender.
And yes, recently it found a 20-year-old email that I had forgot. And it was useful.
WSU hired me for my creativity. I retired 16 years ago and am still creating, surrounded by paper disorganized.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email–pro and con--to terence@moscow.com.