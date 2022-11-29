Though a city boy, I fell in love with nature at summer camp. The director was a naturalist who taught us the names of common trees, plants and animals. By night, we’d learn stars and constellations not visible where I lived near New York City. Alone, I’d sit in that eastern hardwood forest along the Hudson Valley watching and listening to dragonflies buzzing by, to birds chirping, fluttering and swooping. Many of you have likely shared similar experiences.

The word “ecosystem” first appeared in 1935, the year before I was born. Today its meanings have multiplied to include all kinds of human activity, such as business ecosystems, Android ecosystems, financial ecosystems and of course the internet. Its original meaning was the natural environment and man’s relationship to it.

Early in school we’re taught to think linearly about cause and effect: “if this, then that.” It’s simpler to consider only the most important things. It reduces variability, and science is built on reducing variability. Things that might obstruct a clear outcome of an experiment are “held constant.” This “reductionism” has served humankind well for centuries.

Tags

Recommended for you