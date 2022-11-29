Though a city boy, I fell in love with nature at summer camp. The director was a naturalist who taught us the names of common trees, plants and animals. By night, we’d learn stars and constellations not visible where I lived near New York City. Alone, I’d sit in that eastern hardwood forest along the Hudson Valley watching and listening to dragonflies buzzing by, to birds chirping, fluttering and swooping. Many of you have likely shared similar experiences.
The word “ecosystem” first appeared in 1935, the year before I was born. Today its meanings have multiplied to include all kinds of human activity, such as business ecosystems, Android ecosystems, financial ecosystems and of course the internet. Its original meaning was the natural environment and man’s relationship to it.
Early in school we’re taught to think linearly about cause and effect: “if this, then that.” It’s simpler to consider only the most important things. It reduces variability, and science is built on reducing variability. Things that might obstruct a clear outcome of an experiment are “held constant.” This “reductionism” has served humankind well for centuries.
As knowledge increases, however, we understand that those pieces we’ve studied in isolation may be more closely connected than once thought. Naturalist Aldo Leopold recognized this in 1949, writing, “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering,” further explaining, “We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”
Thirteen years later in “Silent Spring,” Rachel Carson elevated Leopold’s concept to a new level: “In nature nothing exists alone.” She observed, “[M]an is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.”
What better example of man’s war against himself than human-induced global warming? In 1896, Svante Arrhenius predicted Earth’s warming because of carbon dioxide. His predictions were validated in 1938 when Guy Callendar linked carbon dioxide increases to global warming. Another 50 years passed before the newly-formed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was endorsed by the United Nations to address the issue. Fifty years.
Two weeks ago, the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties opted to create a “fund” to help poor countries battered by climate disasters, while abandoning tougher commitments for limiting emissions. The agreement failed to go beyond last year’s promise to “phase down unabated coal power,” despite calls for phasing out all fossil fuels. We continue to tinker.
Bipartisan Congressional efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions can be viewed as one possible attempt to tinker intelligently. Four bills in both the Senate and the House address various aspects of climate change. Space doesn’t permit detailed explanations, but Googling does. Search on title or acronym, understand what this proposed legislation says, then contact your Congressional representatives and urge her or him to support it:
Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 1251/H.R. 2820)
National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy (NCARS) Act, (S. 3531/H.R. 6461)
Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems (RISEE) Act, (S. 2130/H.R. 9049)
Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade (FOREST) Act, (S. 2950/H.R. 5508)
An alternative would be to contact the Palouse Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby website, bit.ly/3U8Fxbq, and request information from folks who are your neighbors. Please consider getting involved in local climate change awareness activities and in contacting our national representatives who have the clout to make it happen.
Our ecosphere knows no boundaries. In some way, everything’s connected to everything else. Pollution affects the air we breathe, the water we drink. Polluted air and water affect the crops, livestock, and fish that feed us. Changing temperatures alter air and water flows globally, ad infinitum.
Yet that ecosphere, those natural surroundings that embrace and support us, is also a source of inspiration. It harbors indescribable beauty, yet these words of Carson come close by encapsulating and stirring those unspoken emotions and feelings:
“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.”