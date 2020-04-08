It’s the long, slow curve of global warming morphing into the fast break of COVID-19. Asked whether there is a connection between the two, climatologist Katharine Hayhoe, responded, “The short answer is, very little, but the long answer is, everything is related.”
Hayhoe’s research also uncovered the woman who started it all – in 1856. Eunice Foote demonstrated the heat-trapping properties of carbon dioxide at a scientific conference.
Finally, by 1988, we began to heed scientists’ warnings. The World Meteorological Association and the UN Environment Programme created the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to provide decision makers with “objective, scientific information relevant to understanding the scientific basis of the risk of human-induced climate change, its natural, political, and economic impacts and risks, and possible response options.”
Pushback was immediate. Corporations, fearing for their bottom lines, marshalled a campaign to undermine “response options” through misinformation, disinformation, and alternate facts. The result created uncertainty and doubt among the general public and many politicians.Recent books documented these events in detail:
2010 – Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming, Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway.
2014 – This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate, Naomi Klein.
2016 – Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Jane Mayer.
2016 – The War on Science: Who’s Waging it, Why it Matters, What We Can Do about it, Shawn Otto.
2020 – The Triumph of Doubt: Dark Money and the Science of Deception, David Michaels.
One well-funded effort to create doubt was a 2016 campaign by Koch Foundation’s Heartland Institute to influence 200,000 science teachers. My daughter, a botanist, received the free packet and promptly passed it to me.
It’s slick, containing a 110-page glossy booklet published by Heartland, “Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming: The NIPCC Report on Scientific Consensus.” Its foreword calls “laughable” President Barack Obama’s assertion that climate change is “the greatest threat facing mankind.” (Heartland’s NIPCC stands for “Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change.”)
Also included is a DVD featuring Willie Soon from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Soon’s work “was funded almost entirely by the energy industry” and the Koch Foundation to the tune of $1.25 million.
This type of concerted attempt to undermine science and sow doubt is the substance of the above books. Other examples include the tobacco industry’s decades-long campaign to undermine scientific evidence of harmful health effects and petrochemical industry efforts to subvert climate science.
Last month a Missouri farmer won a $265M lawsuit against chemical giants Monsanto and BASF. Internal documents revealed they were aware that their agricultural-seed-and-chemical system would lead to damage on U.S. farms.
Emails revealed Monsanto’s efforts to block some independent product-testing to prevent generation of unfavorable data. BASF emails discussed sharing “voodoo science” and staying “out of jail.”
These are the kinds of revelations that undermine trust in both corporations and science in general.
In a recent letter to members of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, its CEO described challenges to the relationship between science and society.
These challenges are “most consequential when they become entangled with policymaking.” With consequences “so far-reaching,” he wrote, “science must be integral to decision making at every policy table and kitchen table.”
It comes down to this: everyone must take responsibility for her or his own critical thinking, especially at that kitchen table. You don’t need a PhD to scrutinize statements for truth.
Sometimes it takes a sixth sense, a “feeling,” that something is not right, but much of the time one can examine information critically and conclude whether it’s false or rings true.
“The greatest liar has his believers,” wrote Jonathan Swift in 1710, “and it often happens, that if a lie be believed for an hour, it has done its work …. Falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it.”
Our lives are too important to be ruled by flying falsehoods. Acting individually and collectively, we can and must halt this trend.
Pete’s eclectic interests and several careers drew him across the U.S. and into China with Jolie, his wife and sometime draconian editor. They retired south of Colfax. He’ll happily supply supporting documentation for any statements if you ask him at petes.pen9@gmail.com.