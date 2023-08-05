What I find most worrisome about today’s Republican Party is not that I disagree with their values or principles; it’s more that their leaders don’t seem to have any. Instead of providing a coherent platform, meaningful solutions or a vision of a better future, GOP leaders subsist on a reflexive and parasitic rejection of anything advocated by the left, from public health to clean water to fighting child poverty. This allows them to maintain their outraged-victim narrative and persecution fantasies while avoiding the effort of actual governance. And, as the country crumbles under their obstructionism, they get to leverage that very destruction as proof the government doesn’t work, which is somehow never their fault despite the fact that they are the government.

Combine this contrarian mindset with reality-television politics that force politicians to be ever more extreme to stay relevant and it’s not that surprising to hear American leaders quoting Hitler, defending slavery, venerating dictators, banning books, spreading space alien conspiracies, denying science and advocating civil war. They’ve created a party that rewards whatever is most shocking, vile and cruel. They never speak of what they believe in, what they want to create, who they want to help; all we ever hear from the GOP is what they’re against, who they hate and how they plan to hurt them.

While this is all frustrating to liberals like myself, it’s an absolute betrayal of the GOP’s own constituents, who presumably only support the party because right-wing media has so thoroughly convinced them that Democrats are evil and scary and out to get them. As long as this lie holds — as long as GOP leaders can successfully shift the blame for their own failures — conservatives will continue to be fleeced and manipulated by their power-loving representatives.

