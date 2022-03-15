She had been distraught over her son’s death by opioid overdose for many years; since that death, her resentments had festered until given the opportunity to vent them at the person she felt was most responsible: Dr. Richard Sackler, co-chairman of Purdue Pharma.
“You and your family are no better than the heroin dealers on the street corner,” Kristy Nelson insisted, during a court monitored Zoom call. “The only difference is you wear a suit and tie, and deal your heroin in a pill from your fancy high-rise offices or your mansions throughout the world.” Her son Bryan had been prescribed a pain relief product marketed by Purdue called OxyContin after being injured in a car accident.
Her story follows that of hundreds of thousands and parallels the deep and wide road of opioid addiction in America. All the ingredients were there in 1996 when Purdue initially released OxyContin in what researchers term the “first wave” of the epidemic. Physicians had believed Purdue’s hyperbole: the medication was only addictive in 1% of patients. The prescription presses were rolling, some docs were receiving kickbacks, and top-performing Purdue sales reps were hauling-in over $200,000 annually.
Purdue is now in bankruptcy court and new generations of Americans are riper than ever for addiction. The ethos of the baby boomer generation no longer holds: “what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger.” Dr. Anna Lembke, program director for the Stanford University Addiction Medicine, points out that the skyrocketing use of pain medication is consistent with a pervasive hypersensitivity to any form of suffering; people are “fragile” and “pain is dangerous.”
There is no shortage of pain to go around. The hopeless are resigned to risk addiction in their desperation for relief. That first wave in the mid-90s led to the second wave around 2010 with 16,651 overdoses, 80% from prescription pills and the balance from heroin. As docs became more educated about addiction and prescriptions tapered off, relief came in the form of street heroin. About a million Americans regularly use heroin.
While there is little in the way of emotional relief for friends and family, someone must pay (cash preferred) for their suffering, and that usually culminates in armies of lawyers and an avalanche of depositions. There have been 140,000 claims filed against Purdue, many by state and local governments faced with a mounting treatment crisis. By the time a federal court acted to consolidate all the lawsuits, the Sackler family — owners of Purdue Pharma — had ample time and means to move their estimated $11 billion dollar fortune offshore.
The Sacklers had known all along about the high addiction rates. One study found that among those with a 30-day OxyContin prescription, 30% were taking pain killers a year later. They admitted to lying about having known about the real addiction rate and that led to their first felony conviction which was followed by an admission that they had falsified production numbers to sell more than allowed by the FDA. Purdue Pharma is no more; they are to transform into a Public Benefit Corporation as ordered by federal court.
Purdue fades into the sunset, not admitting any wrongdoing mind you, though can muster some “regret [for] the harm that has occurred.” Individual claimants like Kristy Nelson will receive anywhere from $3,500 to $48,000. This is the legal denouement, as a third wave of opioid addiction sweeps across the country in full force.
We have entered the opioid matrix where synthetics like Fentanyl and Carfentanil rule. The latter is 5,000 times stronger than heroin; a few grains can kill. And who dares enter this matrix? By far, the largest increase in users is among the 18-25 age group. Insecure and aimless, having been raised in the digital era, their brains are primed for quick fixes and addiction.
There were more than 100,000 deaths due to overdose in 2021. According to the medical journal Lancet, in North America we are on track for an additional 1.2 million deaths by 2029. Each and every one is a tragedy. Not because of broken institutions. To the contrary, the greater tragedy is that we can’t admit that our economic system is operating as intended.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.