What is the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee thinking? Oops! Wrong question. The important question is whether it is thinking at all?
When I was in high school, more than six decades ago, some of my classmates traveled from Kennewick, Wash., to fish for bass and crappie in Lake Kahlotus, on the east side of Kahlotus, Wash.
Several times during the 20th century, thespring-fed lake flooded low-lying land in the city; but it began shrinking during the 1960s and disappeared around 2000.
Why? Because of low rainfall for several years and increased withdrawals to irrigate farms.
I cite Kahlotus Lake’s history as an example of water problems throughout eastern Washington and adjacent Latah County in Idaho.
The aquifers from which Moscow and Pullman draw 90 percent of their water are threatened by the same factors that led to Lake Kahlotus becoming a dry lake bed.
By my calculations, based on various published research reports, aquifers levels have dropped between 35 and 70 feet during the past 35 years or so.
Why? Increasing use and less replenishment because of extended drought.
Farmers, city governments, and others seeking more water are like ostriches sticking their heads in the ground to rotate their eggs, to keep themevenly heated.
There is only so much water in aquifers. No matter how much we poke into them we cannot extract more water than is available.
With overuse and droughts, we cannot reliably forecast availability of aquifer water for decades into the future. So the aquifer committee proposes building dams on the South Fork of the Palouse River and Paradise Creeks.
How would that affect downstream water rights? Is there unallocated water, or would the cities have to buy rights?
Even if they can buy existing rights, there will be economic environmental impacts downstream.
Aquifers from which the cities pump water are recharged mainly by infiltration from precipitation, and by seepage from streams.
In a “former life,” having been the secretary to the project manager of Bovay Consulting Engineers working on the Hanford 300 Area Steam Plant, I have deep respect for engineers.
Thus, I’m a bit discombobulated by the aquifer investigations.
Are the engineers and folks in city government spending so much time with their heads in the sand turning eggs that they are oblivious to the astounding news of entire rivers and aquifersdrying up as a consequence of globalwarming-powered drought?
NEWS FLASH: Moses Lake seeks to purchase water rights as wells are drying up.
NEWS FLASH: Much of the Columbia Basin is abnormally dry with 6% in moderate drought.
NEWS FLASH: California State Water Resources Board sends cease and desist order, requiring ranchers and farmers to stop diverting water from the Shasta River.
NEWS FLASH: Colorado River, water source for 40 million people in seven states and in Mexico, is drying up.
NEWS FLASH: Grueling drought is drying out Lake Mead and tributaries. Hydropower threatened.
NEW FLASH: 100 percent of Utah is in drought. Fast-shrinking Great Salt Lake exposes arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe.
NEWS FLASH: Central Oregon farmers forgo irrigation, reduce size of herds because they can’t afford high hay prices.
Pullman and Moscow are having significant success with conservation, but much more will have to be done in the face of global warming. And there is much more that they could do.
Large amounts of water is wasted as users wait for hot water to arrive from large, central tanks.
The cities could require point of use (POU) water heaters in all new construction and require older houses to be upgraded within a specified number of years.
Central water heaters store gallons of hot water for use throughout the house and even well-insulated delivery pipes cool between uses.
There are two types of POUs. Both heat water where it is used, as it passes between heating plates. A POU stores hot water in small tanks. A tankless version heats water as it is used.
Many other water-saving technologies and strategies should be vigorously pursued.
