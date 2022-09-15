What is the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee thinking? Oops! Wrong question. The important question is whether it is thinking at all?

When I was in high school, more than six decades ago, some of my classmates traveled from Kennewick, Wash., to fish for bass and crappie in Lake Kahlotus, on the east side of Kahlotus, Wash.

Several times during the 20th century, thespring-fed lake flooded low-lying land in the city; but it began shrinking during the 1960s and disappeared around 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you