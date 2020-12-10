Good news is nestled among the bad COVID-19 news for the Pullman business community and residents.
To be sure, there’s a lot of pain out there for all of us, but let’s not concentrate so much on the bad that we don’t take notice of — and appreciate — the good.
While most businesses are struggling, some actually are benefitting.
The restaurant trade presumably is hardest hit, but most of these businesses have modified their business plans and are surviving, according to Marie Dymkoski, Pullman Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Most sit-down restaurants have either stepped up take-out meals, or initiated them, as they deal with reduced sit-down dining, both by regulatory restrictions and by personal choice of diners who are reluctant to encounter the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
On the other hand, fast food restaurants are benefiting.
Dymkoski says these restaurants already were in the pick-up business, which has significantly increased.
Business is doing well enough that Chipolte Mexican Foods is building a restaurant on the south end of Pullman.
Other major benefactors of the pandemic include nursery and home-improvement sectors as cloistered residents found more time — and perhaps more money because of life-style changes — to step up yard work, gardening and home improvements.
Perhaps the greatest benefactors are grocery stores. Sales are stimulated by significant increases in home cooking.
Pullman even gained a new grocery store, Grocery Outlet, in the old Shopko building. It fills a niche in Pullman’s grocery market with fantastically low prices on brand-name goods and high quality meat and produce.
Time will tell whether Grocery Outlet becomes permanent, but Dymkoski reports it is doing well for now and its long-term prospects appear to be good.
All of this aligns with what’s happening nationally.
A high-ranking grocery chain executive who asked he not be identified, told me, “Grocery stores are doing quite well.”
Grocers are benefiting from a significant uptick in home cooking, and hope this will endure.
In response to the pandemic, grocery stores have ramped up adoption of such innovations as pick-up and home-delivery services. Many already were promoting pick-up and home-delivery, but some chains “morphed them up overnight. There is a lot of innovation.”
The question is whether the trend to these services and other changes will be permanent.
Brice Erickson, of Pullman’s B&L Bicycles, says the entire world’s bicycle industry and business has been hit hard as the supply chain has collapsed. The day I interviewed him he was unpacking an order of equipment he ordered May 10.
The supply chain was hammered by loss of production in Asia owing to the pandemic, and a strong new interest in bicycling.
Erickson believes the supply chain, which involves 150 different manufacturers of parts, won’t fully recover until early 2022.
Meanwhile he has modified his operation to “a different way to do business.”
He can’t have as many employees in his work area, and can’t let customers roam around in the store. And everyone must mask up.
Most comply, but some COVID-19 deniers refuse to wear a mask. Denied entry, “Some swear, yell and make rude remarks.”
Erickson believes the bicycle business will rebound and hopefully grow after the pandemic. Permanent growth could be fueled by people who turn to cycling for exercise during the pandemic and find that riding is both fun and a great way to exercise.
This is a good time for cyclists to get their bikes tuned up and avoid the usual rush come spring.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty memberand a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.