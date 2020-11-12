Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.