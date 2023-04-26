I’m a long-time fan of government whistleblowers. Their actions have helped shine light on government wrongdoing, abuse of power and misconduct.

In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg’s leaked “Pentagon Papers” exposed how the U.S. government systematically misled the American public about the scale, objectives and progress of the Vietnam War. In reality, the U.S. secretly escalated the war, including unauthorized bombings in Cambodia and Laos, without the knowledge or consent of Congress. And although the government knew the war was futile, it continued to send our men to be killed.

The publication of the Pentagon Papers by the New York Times and the Washington Post ignited a firestorm of controversy and significantly eroded public trust in the government. It also led to a landmark Supreme Court decision in favor of press freedom.