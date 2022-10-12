Patient health is being jeopardized as abused pharmacists and technicians are fleeing retail pharmacies.
“Pharmacists are leaving retail pharmacies in droves,” said a pharmacist familiar with the problem right here on the Palouse, as well as nationally. “As far as I know, all of the retail pharmacies are having difficulty finding pharmacists, and this is endangering patient health.”
This despite the fact that pharmacists’ average salary in Washington, at $115,630 a year is the highest in the nation. Pullman’s average is $112.270, only 3% lower.
ZipRecruiter reports the job market is “very active,” with more than 10 pharmacist jobs available within 25 miles of Pullman.
And, yes, it puts my health and yours at risk as pharmacists suffer from burnout.
“Workplace conditions have pushed many pharmacists and pharmacy teams to the brink of despair,” the American Pharmacists Association reported in a news release last December. “Pharmacy burnout is a significant patient safety issue. It is impacting patients today with delayed prescription fulfillment, unacceptable waits for vaccines and testing, and potential errors due to high volume, long hours, and pressure to meet performance metrics.”
Unrealistic performance metrics and a warped payment system rewards volume at the expense of patient safety. Sometimes it even forces pharmacists to ignore regulations that require them to counsel patients on the use and risks of the drugs they are taking.
A major problem, according to sources who asked to be anonymous, and the pharmacists association is a misaligned payment system for filling scripts (prescriptions).
My sources lay great blame on pharmacy benefit managers, who set payment levels for retail pharmacists based on ridiculously unrealistic transaction volumes while siphoning high profits for themselves.
Essentially pharmacy benefit managers pay pharmacies per pill dispensed, with no allowance for other aspects such as counseling or the time it takes for administering vaccinations.
One grocery chain cut pharmacists’ hours from 40 hours a week to 32, which resulted in a 20% pay cut while increasing their workload, demanding an increased volume of drugs dispensed.
At the same time, COVID-19 added tremendously to the workload of pharmacists who administer vaccine shots. Pharmacy benefit managers pay for vaccines, but not for the time it takes to give the shots, which includes hefty paperwork beforehand.
It takes about 20 minutes per new patient for the pharmacist to deal with paperwork, and only about 5 minutes to actually inject the patient, a pharmacist told me.
The present payment system is totally unsustainable and has created a frantic environment that is substantially unsafe, I’ve been told.
Washington law requires employees, including pharmacists, to be given 30-minute lunch breaks and I believe it requires shorter breaks during every four hours of shifts.
Many pharmacists are under such horrendous pressure for the number of pills dispensed that they can’t even take a lunch hour.
The law says no prescriptions can be dispensed by technicians if a licensed pharmacist isn’t in the pharmacy. This means the pharmacy has to close unless there are two pharmacists on duty so they can take turns taking lunch breaks.
Most pharmacists work 12-hour shifts. That’s 12 hours on their feet.
The crisis is notable in pharmacies on the Palouse and I know of one in which the pharmacist has been told not to close the pharmacy for lunch if there are people in line.
A source with executive-level experience in oversight of pharmacies says we are in danger of grocery chains closing all pharmacies because they are operating at a loss.
So please be understanding and patient with overworked pharmacists. Do them and yourself a big favor and write your state and national senators and representatives, your governor and state pharmacy board.
Demand they enforce current laws and work to change the manner in which retail pharmacies are compensated. Give ’ em hell!
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.