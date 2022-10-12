Patient health is being jeopardized as abused pharmacists and technicians are fleeing retail pharmacies.

“Pharmacists are leaving retail pharmacies in droves,” said a pharmacist familiar with the problem right here on the Palouse, as well as nationally. “As far as I know, all of the retail pharmacies are having difficulty finding pharmacists, and this is endangering patient health.”

This despite the fact that pharmacists’ average salary in Washington, at $115,630 a year is the highest in the nation. Pullman’s average is $112.270, only 3% lower.

