We are indebted to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington State University administration for the decision announced Thursday that spares the community its usual population boom as students return to Pullman for fall classes.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson also deserves a lot of credit for the courage he displayed in publicly supporting the decision that with extremely limited exceptions, all undergraduate instruction for the fall semester will be “delivered at a distance and will be completed remotely.”
WSU President Kirk Schulz announced the university’s change of plans Thursday in a message to the campus community. The decision came after Gov. Inslee tightened Phase III reopening guidelines on July 16.
Inslee’s decision was the correct one, and it took political courage.
Schulz noted that many higher education institutions across the nation are making similar decisions in the face of rising COVID-19 infections and related deaths.
It is a very heavy blow to Pullman’s business community.
Without WSU students, there will be more business failures and loss of jobs.
Johnson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the normal, huge, sudden influx of students during the pandemic could overwhelm our local health care system.
He acknowledged that WSU had little choice and had tried hard to have fall classes back on campus.
An implied but unspoken factor in the WSU decision is the university’s national reputation as a party school and the real danger that partying would cause Whitman County COVID-19 cases to skyrocket.
When I was a reporter at the Tri-City Herald in the 1960s, we hired a WSU journalism major. I don’t recall him talking about the great education he received, but he spoke in great detail about the great parties.
We were well informed about “The Dunes.”
Unfortunately, WSU hasn’t fully addressed the party scene. Surely those who were involved in the decision to close classrooms had visions from televised video of bars and beaches full of partying young people and the attendant leap in COVID-19 cases.
But let’s be fair. Even young people who don’t party hardy contribute to the pandemic either in ignorance, or in rebellion (if not both), by refusing to mask up.
It’s a manifestation of that well-known youthful myth of their indestructibility.
Lack of a bustling campus will inflict great financial pain on students and business folks alike.
Consider all of the apartment contracts signed by students for the coming academic year. How can they be enforced against students who aren’t here? And how could apartment owners waive the contracts? They also have debt to service.
Paul Romer, co-recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences and a leading authority on economic growth cycles, said in an interview aired Friday on CNN that it will take the economy more than eight years to recover to its level before the pandemic.
Fortunately, there is a relatively painless and effective way to speed reopenings.
It is simply, mask up and social distance.
There is no constitutional right to spread potentially deadly diseases. No, not even in the name of freedom of religion.
Failure to mask up and social distance only delays reopenings.
Let’s get with it!
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.