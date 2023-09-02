Things are happening around the country that are questionable. Wait! Questionable is not the right word. They are downright rotten.

There are far too many cases of people who have TDS. TDS is an acronym for Trump Derangement Syndrome. While Donald Trump has not been our president for the past couple of years, there are people who still allow Trump to live in their head rent-free. It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.

There are leftist prosecutors who have spent several years looking for crimes for which to charge Trump. One campaigned on being anti-Trump with statements that the former president would be targeted for criminal charges if the leftist prosecutor was elected. One had posted on social media stating dislike and worse towards Trump. These people are using their position to push a political agenda.

