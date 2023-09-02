Things are happening around the country that are questionable. Wait! Questionable is not the right word. They are downright rotten.
There are far too many cases of people who have TDS. TDS is an acronym for Trump Derangement Syndrome. While Donald Trump has not been our president for the past couple of years, there are people who still allow Trump to live in their head rent-free. It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad.
There are leftist prosecutors who have spent several years looking for crimes for which to charge Trump. One campaigned on being anti-Trump with statements that the former president would be targeted for criminal charges if the leftist prosecutor was elected. One had posted on social media stating dislike and worse towards Trump. These people are using their position to push a political agenda.
Interestingly, the criminal charges all came out just as the campaign season is starting. They have targeted the political opponent of the current president. I am sure they would say it is merely a coincidence, but trial dates are being set right at highly important dates for anyone running for president.
Many of these leftist prosecutors are claiming that Trump interfered with the 2020 election while they are absolutely and clearly interfering with the 2024 election. Allow me to introduce the pot to the kettle. They waited for the campaign season to push these criminal charges. They had more than two years. Now that it is campaign season the charges are being filed. On top of that, they are claiming that for the sake of justice the trials all need to happen immediately, if not sooner.
Again, this is not about justice. This is actual election interference by the left. They are trying to take out the top opponent of Joe Biden.
While prosecutors are abusing their power, there was a sheriff who did something worse. It was only worse insofar as the sheriff should be above politics. He should put the U.S. Constitution above all else. Unfortunately, this sheriff is giving other Constitutional law enforcement officers a very bad name.
I wish the sheriff had stood with the Constitution and told the prosecutor he wouldn’t do anything to support this banana-republic-like political prosecution. Instead, he said he was going to treat Trump just like anyone else. He isn’t just like anyone else. He is the former president that is facing political prosecutions by left-wing prosecutors.
Trump’s mugshot was taken even though it wasn’t absolutely required by law. This was something that shows the sheriff is in bed with these left-wing prosecutors. The sheriff showed the country that political prosecutions in his county are just fine.
This sham led to Trump’s mugshot being taken and published. This led to millions of dollars in donations to Trump’s campaign. Many nutty leftists have dreamed about this day. Their dream has come true. And what a sad commentary on those lives that their dream was a political prosecution.
Taking the mugshot may have backfired on the Democrats. They thought getting Trump’s mugshot would be a trophy. They thought they could place this photo above the mantle like all other trophies. However, having millions of dollars donated to Trump, nearly overnight, was probably not the intended consequence.
Those with TDS have celebrated these prosecutions. An honest review of the charges and the timing — campaign season — should be enough to lead reasonable people to clearly see what’s happening.
While the cheers have been coming in, those cheers will quickly turn to sorrow and indignant outrage when the tables are turned and Democrats start getting arrested for nothing more than running for political office against a Republican. This is the world the Democrats want. This is what they are cheering for.
I hope for the sake of the country smarter Democrats will step up and demand their leftist counterparts put an end to the political prosecutions.
History will look back at this period of time in a negative light. History will expose the Democrats for their dirty, dirty political tricks.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.