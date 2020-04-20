While working in Ethiopia, I visited a park at a mountain lake one Saturday in 1978. Ethiopian visitors were feeding a large troop of monkeys bread drenched with alcoholic beverages.
With apologies to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, drunken monkeys put on quite a hilarious show. I’m pretty sure the monkeys were enjoying themselves every bit as much as their laughing audience.
I am reminded of this entertainment as I watch our politicians of both parties continuing to practice polar politics during the COVID-19 pandemic; but there’s nothing amusing about it.
Lives are at stake.
The drunkest monkey of all is President Donald Trump, who uses the pandemic to campaign for reelection this coming fall.
He has used every one of his daily White House Press Briefings to electioneer. In fairness, though, his Thursday briefing significantly toned down the politics.
Trump’s cruelest antic is his effort to prematurely remove social distancing and stay-at-home efforts that are successfully reining in the coronavirus.
Were it not so outrageously dangerous, it would be laughable.
I don’t claim to be an authority on crisis communications, in the sense that I have formally studied it, but as a science communicator I do have significant experience practicing it in national crises.
They include the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens and the 1993 and 2003 episodes of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, aka Mad Cow Disease.
I also wrote a crisis information plan for the Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences.
Setting a date as a first step to begin removing restrictions aimed at corralling the virus, and reenergizing the economy is absolutely upside down planning.
A simplified, rational, strategy follows.
First, determine realistic conditions that must be met before reopening social and nonessential business activities. This requires analysis of reliable data on exposure, infection and mortality rates and the establishment of acceptable risks.
Second, determine what actions besides social distancing and staying-at-home would have to be taken.
These would include robust testing, including people who don’t have symptoms as well as those who have symptoms that don’t require hospitalization. And, importantly, availability of medical equipment and protective gear such as gloves and masks, must be assured, not only for medical employees but for everyone. And that includes hand sanitizer for everyone.
The third step would be monitoring progress towards acceptable control levels and then, and only then, setting dates on which restrictions can be removed.
Setting reopening dates before steps one and two would create immensepressure to meet the reopening dates regardless of whether it is safe to do so.
Perhaps there is some room for optimism in the three-phase plan to begin relaxing containment efforts, which Trump announced Thursday.
At first glance, the plan is encouragingly rational. For instance it has determined various steps to be achieved along the way; but serious concerns remain.
Unfortunately, it encourages a rush to return to normalcy at the expense of safety.
It is perhaps fatally flawed in that it permits reopening public and social life with inadequate testing and the statistical basis needed as a basis for removing restrictions.
Trump also remains adamantly against testing people who have no symptoms, while asserting anyone who wants testing can get tested.
Many governors will disagree. Laura Kelley, democratic governor of Kansas, who was interviewed on television Thursday night, strongly said her state doesn’t have the needed supplies despite many requests to FEMA.
Yes, let’s reopen social and business intercourse as soon as reasonably possible; but let’s not get the cart before the horse.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State University faculty member who has lived in Pullman since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.