Preparations are being made for a big, new exciting race — one that sets us on course for what is touted to be a sustainable energy future with lithium-ion batteries. The best part is that you get to participate. Have you registered and received your racing number yet? Don’t delay. At stake is the fate of our home: planet Earth.
We are racing for sustainable energy supremacy in a post-carbon world. Although jockeying for position instead of locking arms in a cooperative effort seems counterproductive, we did after all have incentivized competition amongst pharmaceutical makers to create a COVID-19 vaccine. There you have it: nation against nation, company against company, brand against brand.
As the Biden administration’s new energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, motivates us, “China wants to be the go-to place for the guts of the (lithium-ion) batteries, yet we have these minerals in the United States ... this is a race to the future that America is going to win.”
Lithium is our most recent savior. Dubbed “white oil,” the transportation industry and Wall Street are placing their bets on it to replace fossil fuels and power the 4-wheeled jalopies our societies have been built around. Although there are a wide range of technologies, lithium is relatively lightweight and has substantial storage capacity. The so-called race is for the control and profits of the lithium supply chain: from its barren open pit mines and toxic brine pools to its manufacture into batteries — and ultimately as part of electric vehicles themselves.
Standing behind Secretary Granholm along K Street is a stadium full of well-sequined industry cheerleaders; as former governor of Michigan and Dow Chemical board member, Granholm is accustomed to the pleasure of their acquaintance. With one hand waving a shiny pom-pom and the other entering revenue numbers into their general ledger forecasts, extraction companies like Piedmont Lithium (seeking approval for an open-pit lithium mine in North Carolina) need to persuade the public that tax dollars earmarked for lithium are vital for national security.
More to the point though, what is vital here — as fracking and coal were the pride of an energy-independent America, is that the model of economic growth in the form of producing and purchasing a conveyer belt of store-bought goodies remains the hallmark of a noble citizen, that such behavior persists as a cultural norm. After all, without higher paying jobs how will we ever obtain the holy grail?
That this maddening acquisitiveness ought to be framed as a competition rather than cooperation amongst neighbors and other nations has also been contrived to be vital, even strategic. While on the topic of frenzied consumers, what a coincidence that lithium doubles as a mood stabilizing antipsychotic drug. We’d be well-advised to take our lead from countries like Bhutan who measure progress, not in GDP growth, but qualitatively as Gross National Happiness.
According to researchers at LUT university in Finland, given the pending demand for electric vehicles along with a best-case scenario for lithium supplies, shortages of lithium start to kick-in around 2050 and then a precipitous drop until 2100. And this is being sold as a sustainable technology? David Archer, CEO of Savannah Resources, who has his shovel ready to unearth a lithium mine in the hills of Portugal, goes as far to call his proposed mining practices “holistic.”
The U.S. currently has a single large-scale lithium mine — located in Silver Lake, Nev. — which produces a meager 5,000 tons of “white oil” annually. Over half of the mineral is mined in Australia with the balance coming from Chile, Argentina and Bolivia. In terms of processing, there are approximately 100 megafactories worldwide that transform lithium into vehicle batteries and two-thirds of those factories are in China.
Back in February, the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change. Given that it is an unenforceable document, signing on amounts to a symbolic, virtue signaling gesture. On top of being unsustainable and its mining practices devastating to the environment, the production of lithium-powered vehicles is 38 percent more carbon intensive than vehicles powered by our present-day poison of choice. Without an enormous reduction in overall energy consumption (degrowth) in the developed world, these symbolic gestures are absurd.
I doubt these ironies will make it to the PowerPoint presentations given by the “green” technology investors and CEOs. That’s hardly the point though, the winner of their race continues to be the one with the most “green.”
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: www.usresistnews.org/