Commencing a column on the topic of drought — as in a severe lack of water — ought to begin by slaking our thirst on a popular stanza from Coleridge’s “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner”:
“Water, water, every where / And all the boards did shrink / Water, water, every where / Nor any drop to drink.”
If not yet sufficiently bored, take another sip of your morning beverage and read on. We take for granted that Coleridge wrote this poem long before the advent of desalinization plants, long before our fascination with technological feats. And despite the daily headlines of submerged islands, entire villages swept away by floodwaters, many are suffering from the other extreme: “not a drop to drink.”
One hundred miles north of San Francisco lies the town of Dunnigan, Calif., where almond grower Tom Butler makes preparations to bulldoze a grove of mature almond trees. There is not enough water for them. He figures on saving what water he has left on the new tree grove. “It’s not a decision any farmer wants to make,” he says, “We’re in survival mode.”
Christine Souza, assistant editor with the California Farm Bureau Federation, tells a similar story of Fresno County farmer Daniel Hartwig who is “pulling out almost 400 acres (of trees), simply because there’s not enough water in the system to irrigate them, and long term, we have no confidence that there would be water in the future.” Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency in 41 of California’s 58 counties.
Drought conditions extend to 88 percent of the western U.S. with 47 percent of the scorched terrain classified as “severe” or “extreme.” Close to home, farmland in Idaho is turning to dust. In the south-central part of the state where snow melt is at just 16 percent of normal flow, the Magic Reservoir which irrigates 36,000 acres resembles a large puddle. Carl Pendleton, a farmer who depends upon every trickle from that puddle, is beginning to sound like the ancient mariner: “I sold my cow herd last week, the first time I’ve been out of livestock in my lifetime,” he said. Those are “the decisions we’re making based on this amount of water.”
We are witnessing the signs, nearing the tipping points.
This is much more than the plight of the family farm — or more transparently, industrial agriculture; this is yet another sign of a natural system gone off-kilter. The U.S. has elaborate backup plans, emergency funding and food reserves, unlike Madagascar where 1.35 million are now at risk of starvation due to extended drought conditions. The tipping points at home have been masked by the latest political “new deal” on the Hill or the promised technological wonder just over the horizon (and seeding clouds does enhance precipitation). The natural system, though, will right itself, and will tear off those masks in the process of doing so — even if that means very few are around to witness the correction.
As stewards of the environment, we’ve interpreted the rules for stewardship: They are to be well-padded and convenient. No one should have to sacrifice a thing, what to speak of the gift of water; nature is bountiful and provides for all — except when it doesn’t. In Texas, where drought conditions cover 75 percent of the state, 32 water districts have imposed water restrictions. The Edward aquifer which serves the south-central part of the state and San Antonio has dropped 10 feet below average. The response? Sue the state of New Mexico for water intended for Texas that evaporated while stored in their reservoirs (see SCOTUS case 22065). After Texas lost their case, state GOP Chairman Allen West reacted with another equally expected and farcical motion that Texas ought to secede from the Union, a move that is sure to replenish their aquifers.
In another recent water-balloon fight, Oregon’s Klamath Drainage District defied a federal Bureau of Reclamation order to turn off their spigots to local farmers who are to receive their lowest water allotment in history due to drought conditions in Upper Klamath Lake. Priority for the remaining water, according to federal law, must support salmon populations downstream. Oregon farmers, pitchforks at the ready, are having none of it.
The scales are tipping. With our collective might and know-how we believe a few drops can be transformed into rivers eternal. Until that happens though, we’ll seed the clouds and sue, bulldoze the fruit trees and build more subdivisions — anything to entertain the ancient mariner.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: usresistnews.org/.