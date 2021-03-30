The scent of progress is in the air. Can’t you smell it? Bulldozers are readying themselves at the starting line for large-scale new home construction in Moscow and Pullman. And not just the upper-end variety — these are developments that proclaim to be affordable, whatever that may mean.
These soon to be treasured subdivisions go by names that convey a feeling of security, of having seized upon a piece of Earth’s glory: Pheasant Run, Park Valley, Blackrock, and coming soon — Edington. These are places where you can relax and enjoy the simulation of good living backed by the safety of cement board siding, the engineered artistry of faux stone, and finishing touches like composite plank porches, a convenient spot for those stackable white plastic chairs you got on sale.
It is with these sentiments in mind that I read a recent Moscow-Pullman Daily article with the headline “Massive development planned outside Moscow.” From a market perspective, the scale of the proposed new housing development in Moscow distinctly reshapes the playing field (130 new lots — and that is just the “preliminary platting”). From the perspective of attitudes that drive and define what it means to grow and progress, this is very much business-as-usual.
As is the case with transportation, energy and food production, business-as-usual in the housing sector is not a good thing. The problem is the immense disconnect between politically sweet short-term economic jolts and the longer-term transition to a post-carbon world, or to be more colloquial, a post-carbon Moscow.
In describing the evolution of suburban sprawl in this country, James Kunstler was close to the mark: “the greatest misallocation of resources in the history of the world.” (Perhaps Kunstler would be pleased to know that in 2006 Moscow decided against a Super Walmart).
Subdivisions are in my bones though: I grew up in one, in the ’burbs of Atlanta. Metro Acres is where we gathered in empty fields for flag football and decorated the pines with toilet paper on Halloween, and where I learned to play the board game Battleship on the back patio at Gino’s house while listening to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. I confess that these personal reflections do their part to soften the harshness of the asphalt.
Let us stay with confessions for a moment. Anything approaching raw truth begins with an open admission of personal hypocrisies — and mine are rife. And so, when I learned of plans to develop a “massive” subdivision along Moscow’s southwestern flank, my immediate compulsion was to wag my finger — not at the developers and investors, but at a society that lacks the imagination and will to chart a different course.
The will to look a plat map square in the “face” and declare that, as a community, we will no longer be guided by Dupont and Georgia Pacific and Weyerhaeuser. The will to hang onto the reins and not hand them over to those who support a corporate-driven model of progress. The imagination to be self-reliant.
It does take imagination to envision a long-term future decoupled from the bulldozer, dimensional lumber, Tyvek and the 30-year mortgage; business as usual makes plain our collective hypocrisies.
What are the values that inspired us to restore Paradise Creek, give our fruit to Backyard Harvest, to plant in our community gardens and to swing a hammer for Habitat for Humanity? Why do we look upon our children’s passion to restore our planet with encouragement and gratitude? Why does the gutsy transition to a post-carbon world begin over there, in someone else’s town?
As much as I’m drawn to the bucolic days of flag football and tree forts for the gang, that’s some awfully expensive nostalgia to apply to the annexation of precious Palouse topsoil under the guise of affordable housing.
Wouldn’t it be coolest thing ever if three generations from today our great-grandchildren (think to the year 2100 if you already have great-grandkids) were doing a school project on the few sustainable towns that thrived during the long, lean, catastrophic years — and one of those towns was our very own?
Maybe it’s your kin who starts her Moscow Middle School presentation, “I sure am glad for all of us that our ancestors had some vision!”
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/