I’m not Jewish. Never was. I was raised Episcopalian, embraced agnosticism for a dozen years, and settled into the Baha’i Faith for the last half-century. Along the way I’ve always admired the rich cultural heritage of my many Jewish friends.

I grew up on Long Island, 16 miles east of Manhattan. The greater New York area is a cultural pastiche with many ethnic pockets, especially Jewish ones. My village had only one Jewish family. Everyone knew who they were and respected them.

Starting college, I was assigned a Jewish roommate. Gene lived in a nearby, predominantly Jewish, community. His parents worried when he was assigned a goy (gentile) roommate. They knew my village had virtually no Jews. For us it was no big deal. I’d roomed with a Black kid my last two years of boarding school. Gene’s parents suggested we meet for dinner. Things went well. Gene and I got along so famously that we both flunked out.

