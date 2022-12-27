I’m not Jewish. Never was. I was raised Episcopalian, embraced agnosticism for a dozen years, and settled into the Baha’i Faith for the last half-century. Along the way I’ve always admired the rich cultural heritage of my many Jewish friends.
I grew up on Long Island, 16 miles east of Manhattan. The greater New York area is a cultural pastiche with many ethnic pockets, especially Jewish ones. My village had only one Jewish family. Everyone knew who they were and respected them.
Starting college, I was assigned a Jewish roommate. Gene lived in a nearby, predominantly Jewish, community. His parents worried when he was assigned a goy (gentile) roommate. They knew my village had virtually no Jews. For us it was no big deal. I’d roomed with a Black kid my last two years of boarding school. Gene’s parents suggested we meet for dinner. Things went well. Gene and I got along so famously that we both flunked out.
I learned a lot from Gene, including my favorite Yiddish word: farblonjet. As with many Yiddish words, spelling and definitions are approximate. Origins of Yiddish, primarily a spoken language, continue to be debated. One definition of farblonjet is simply, “totally lost or confused.” But that’s a nebbish definition. The explanation Gene gave when I asked what the word meant was glorious: “It’s the feeling you get when you see your mother-in-law driving over a cliff in your brand-new Cadillac.” Mother-in-law jokes were still acceptable in 1953, as were disparaging jokes about any women.
As a boy, I heard lots of such humor. Radio was our major source of entertainment. Sunday nights we listened to half-hour comedy shows before, during and after dinner. We heard Jack Benny, Eddy Cantor, Groucho Marx, George Burns and Gracie Allen, and many others. Their styles differed, but all were enormously popular and funny. These and many other comedians from the 1940s through the end of the century shared one thing in common: Most were Jewish (except for Gracie, George’s Irish Catholic wife and comedy partner).
Beginning with vaudeville in the 1880s, Jewish comedians warmed the hearts of generations of Americans throughout two world wars with self-deprecating humor. Their popularity grew with radio, television, and movies.
My wife grew up about 80 miles northwest of New York City in a Catskill Mountain village. Every summer hoards of Jewish families would leave the hot city for “bungalow colonies” in the “Jewish Alps.” Summer resorts were a proving ground for Jewish comedians. Many of the greatest got their start doing stand-up in the Catskills.
“In 1978, 80 percent of American standup comics were Jewish,” according to Aish.com (“aish” is Hebrew for “fire.”) Jewish humor “is born of depression and alienation from the general culture.” Jewish comedy “is a defense mechanism to ward off the aggression and hostility of others.”
Last year a self-proclaimed Nazi vandalized a Spokane synagogue with “painted swastikas.” A Holocaust memorial was damaged also. Why? Why this aggression, this hatred against Jews, a rich, multifaceted culture?
Some Jews are obnoxious. So are some Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Baha’is and followers of many other religions. Yet historically Jews seem singled out for persecution. Why? I’ve found intelligence, warmth, and humor among Jews I’ve known.
Last night the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights known as Hanukkah ended. Hannukah recalls “a people’s uprising and holy miracle” in which light won out over darkness. It also commemorates the rebuilding and rededication of the Jerusalem temple in 164 BCE. Hanukkah and Christmas come every December in close proximity.
Like Yiddish, Hebrew can be a colorful language. As the Christmas season moves toward the new year, I’ll close with a Hebrew word used as both greeting and farewell. It also means “peace.” This special word connotes meanings in other languages. It inspired a song in the Broadway musical “Milk and Honey,” a reference to the Holy Land, sometimes known as “the land of milk and honey.” The song features this word as “the nicest greeting you know.” It means “twice as much as hello. … It means a million lovely things, like peace be yours, welcome home. And even when you say goodbye, you say goodbye with Shalom.”
Peace be upon you this special season. Shalom.