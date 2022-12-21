As my 84th Christmas looms, I’ve reflected on how Christmas has changed for me and the nation.
Of course I don’t remember my earliest Christmases, but I savor memories of age-appropriate Christmas presents when I was little and such things as nuts in the shell, oranges, fruit cake, nonalcoholic eggnog and Christmas candies.
I also remember with great fondness the year my older brother and I opened presents before Christmas, played with them and then wrapped them back up and put them away so our folks wouldn’t know.
Mom and Dad went dancing every Friday evening. We lived upstairs in our grandparents’ house. When we got old enough to be safe by ourselves, with grandparents just downstairs in case of an emergency, our parents dispensed with babysitters.
Charlie and I knew that Mom had bought our presents, wrapped them up, and stored them on a shelf in the closet. I don’t recall whether our parents learned of our little escapade. Perhaps they didn’t because if they had, I’m thinking I would remember the consequences.
Christmases were extra special for me when I was in high school and worked in the Diamond 5 & 10 department store in Kennewick. The hustle and bustle of the closing days of shopping were exciting.
I also was active in the Future Farmers of America and we sold Christmas trees from the back of a flat-bed truck. The spirit also was strong in going to “rest homes” to sing. I was off key, but hopefully made up for it by reciting humorous stories.
Another memorable Christmas was in 1955, my senior year in high school. My father had died when I was 10 years old, leaving Mom with five boys and no income. We were raised on Aid to Dependent Children. Mom had given us a stepfather, an amazing man; but he was a traveling salesman with a very modest income.
Somehow we always had a decent Christmas, but 1955 turns out to have been an exceptional one for me. I don’t know what possessed them because I know they couldn’t have afforded it, but they came up with enough money to give me a brand new Smith-Corona portable typewriter.
I received it on Christmas day, but it was also to be my 18th birthday present and graduation present.
That present would change my life. I’ll spare you the details, but it was instrumental in my becoming a journalist and having a successful career that included 32 years on the Washington State University faculty.
But my most memorable Christmas was the first Christmas with my astounding wife, Ruth. We were paupers in Rawlins, Wyo. We had married without the proverbial shoestring and didn’t have money to buy a tree.
A friend gave us one and Ruth’s mother had made her a pixie for her 20th birthday that December. Up the pixie went on top of the tree, which she has graced every year since. Ruth picked up some pine cones, popped some popcorn and strung it to decorate the tree. She also stuck Christmas cards that we received in the tree.
We couldn’t have been happier.
What a contrast with today’s insane Black Friday binges during which millions of people compete with each other to buy gifts that they cannot afford.
One fall, decades ago, we had a conversation with a man in Washington D.C. He had a full-time, professional job, but was driving taxis nights and weekends to pay for the previous year’s Christmas gifts.
Christmas is supposed to be a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, but from Black Friday until Christmas, we are incessantly assaulted by ads.
Buy, buy, buy. Overspend. Charge, charge, charge.
In the U.S., Black Friday developed in the 1950s and has grown ever more bizarre each year, saddling consumers with burdensome debts and changing the focus of Christmas away from the Christ Child.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a lifelong interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email at terence@moscow.com.