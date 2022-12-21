Reflectionson my past 83 Christmases

The Day family's Christmas pixie

As my 84th Christmas looms, I’ve reflected on how Christmas has changed for me and the nation.

Of course I don’t remember my earliest Christmases, but I savor memories of age-appropriate Christmas presents when I was little and such things as nuts in the shell, oranges, fruit cake, nonalcoholic eggnog and Christmas candies.

I also remember with great fondness the year my older brother and I opened presents before Christmas, played with them and then wrapped them back up and put them away so our folks wouldn’t know.

