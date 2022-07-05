“Today, the Court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation.”
– Justice Sonia Sotomayor
In six days in June, the Supreme Court of the United States issued four 6-3 major decisions favoring hard-right politics.
Two of the cases directly involved separation of church and state, and religion also raised its ugly head in a third, which struck down women’s right to abortion (Roe v. Wade, 1973).
On June 21 the majority blew a hole in the First Amendment-based wall separating church and state with a ruling that states that if it subsidizes private schools it also must include religious schools (see Carson v. Makin).
It was in dissent that Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision effectively makes “separation of church and state a constitutional violation … in just a few years, the Court has upended constitutional doctrine, shifting from a rule that permits States to decline to fund religious organizations to one that requires States in many circumstances to subsidize religious indoctrination with taxpayer dollars.”
Justice Stephen J. Breyer asserts that private religious schools violate anti-discrimination laws by “ … denying enrollment to students based on gender-identity, sexual orientation, and religion, and … require their teachers to be Born Again Christians.”
In doing so, the court overturned Lemon et al. v. Kurtzman (1971), which said government couldn’t support religious schools
The majority blasted another hole in the First Amendment on June 27 by allowing a football coach to lead players in prayers on the football field (see Kennedy v. Bremerton School District).
A school employee, coach Kennedy incorporated prayers into his coaching and knelt on the 50-yard line and prayed after games. At first he did so alone, but soon players and fans began joining him.
At the time of his firing, a majority of his players participated. Some, because they feared that their coach wouldn’t give them playing time if they didn’t join the prayer circles.
Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch asserted that was just offering a “short, private prayer.” He dismissed a photograph of a large crowd surrounding Kennedy during one of his prayers, saying that it showed opposing team members.
That it did. Pictured players were indeed members of the Centralia team. Regardless, Kennedy was conducting a religious worship service while acting as an employee of Bremerton’s publicly funded school district.
Less obviously, the June 24 decision on abortion also was laden with kowtowing to conservative religions that campaigned heavily against abortion.
Religion wasn’t influential in the fourth decision in which the court ruled, on June 23, that New York State’s restrictions on handguns are unconstitutional (see New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen).
The court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, thus severely restricting abortion (see Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization).
Six conservative members of the high court — Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., and justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — have formed a bloc to reinterpret the constitution on fundamental issues.
The majority revealed its biases in arguments in all of these decisions. The cabal has a long-standing agenda to overturn court decisions based on the fact that it doesn’t like the theories of jurisprudence on which these and other decisions were based.
Conservative justices claim their decisions in the four cases cited are narrow ones. But one of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, has a list of other cases that he believes need to be overturned because he doesn’t like the method of constitutional theory that their majority relied upon. They include such rights as marriage, contraception, private sexual acts, and other matters. It is no coincidence that the majority are in fundamental agreement with Thomas’s method of deciding constitutionality. Members may not agree in all cases, but there is just cause for citizens to be alarmed.
A future column will deal with the abortion decision, including religion’s role.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as science communicator. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.