It appears likely that conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court session will have chopped another hole in the First Amendment’s “wall of separation between church and State,” as Thomas Jefferson called it.
Justices heard oral arguments on April 23 about a football coach who was fired for leading prayers on the 50-yard line immediately after football games. See Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, 21-418.
Assistant football coach Joe Kennedy was fired for refusing to end the practice.
There are photographs of Kennedy surrounded by football players and others involved in Kennedy’s public demonstration of religiosity.
Most news media has reported only one aspect of the controversy, the constitutional issue. There are other dimensions, which SCOTUS cannot consider. They are the theological issues that flavor public opinion.
Kennedy, by his own account, is new to religion (Christianity), and is motivated to demonstrate it at the 50-yard line. Perhaps Kennedy and his supporters should consider what Jesus had to say about prayer.
“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men … when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” (King James version, Luke 11:5-6.)
Please note, there are huge differences between proselytizing and prayer. The Constitution clearly, and broadly, protects proselytizing, but that isn’t an unlimited protection, nor does Kennedy assert that he was proselytizing, for which myriad SCOTUS decisions upheld issues of time and place restrictions.
Some questions asked by conservative justices were childish, transparent (naked?) efforts to justify allowing school employees to make public spectacles of themselves in prayer.
“The coach is a mixture of fear and awe. And you want in with the coach. You want playing time. You don’t want the bench,” said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. A decision supporting Kennedy would be “... a slippery slope to religion being used to discriminate and exclude.”
Justice Elena Kagan expressed concern that students could feel pressure to participate, even though they didn’t want to, or that their parents didn’t want them to.
Some students have said they participated in Kennedy’s prayers against their own beliefs.
“It’s deeply wrong ... to put high school students in the position of turning their backs on the team family if they don’t want to join ... very public prayers … ,” said Chris Kluwe in a court brief. Kluwe is a retired NFL punter and current high school football coach.
The Kennedy case exemplifies rising efforts to accommodate and incorporate religion in civil law.
Contrary to what we were taught in public schools, colonists didn’t come to America to pursue religious freedom. Rather, they established colonies in which they forced their religion on citizens of faiths other than their own.
It was the very marriage of religion and civil law that prompted founders to establish the Jeffersonian “wall of separation between church and State.”
Some 230 years after ratification of the First Amendment, religious folks still battle to impose their religious beliefs on all citizens.
It is a troublesome and ugly endeavor.
