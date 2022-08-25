Many have claimed that the Republican Party has become a religious party, not a legitimate political party. They also maintain that the conservative Supreme Court the GOP has fought so hard to establish has become atheocratic tribunal.

In an article entitled “Curtailing Abortion Rights Undermines Religious Freedom,” Muslim writer Fatima Argun and Jewish author Walter Ruby declare: “The Court’s striking down of Roe v. Wade appears as nothing less than a Christianization of American law, which is perceived by our minority faith communities as a peril to the principles of religious pluralism andgovernmental neutrality.”

In June, Barry Silver, a rabbi and civil rights attorney, filed a suit against Florida’s new abortion law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks. He claims this law violates his freedom to practice Judaism according to his own beliefs.

