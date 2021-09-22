The COVID-19 tragedy continues to unfold like a horror movie where you yell at the actors on the screen, “Don’t open that door!” Substitute, “Get the vaccine!” In this case, the vaccine is one of three FDA-approved versions and all of them work well against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccinated people are five times less likely than unvaccinated people to be infected. Vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalized compared with the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to die in the hospital compared to the unvaccinated. More than 674,000 Americans have died … so far.
The unvaccinated among us continue to fuel a surge that has forced the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to activate “Crisis Standards of Care” for the entire state. This allows a substantial change in usual operations owing to pervasive (e.g., pandemic) or catastrophic (e.g., earthquake) disaster. In short, the GOP hysteria about blocking mask and vaccination mandates ultimately boils down to advocating for healthcare rationing. Go figure.
And while eastern Washington doesn’t have a lot to brag about, northern Idaho is relying heavily on Washington State’s capacity in the absence of GOP willingness to do better in the potato state.
More bad news abounds. On Sunday, the Lewiston Tribune reported that those aged zero to 17 are the largest group testing positive for COVID-19 in McCall. Tragically, there’s an 11-year-old on a ventilator in Boise as I type this column … and “elective” surgeries are being canceled all over the state.
How do you convince people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community when they are emphatically opposed? Last Thursday a letter writer opined that spike proteins produced from the vaccine “do irreparable harm to the brain and reproductive system” (a lie) … shedding spike proteins puts unvaccinated people at risk (biologically impossible) … that the “vaccinated pose the real threats” (a lie) … and that veterinary drugs are the better bet (wrong).
We are told, “Folks, just follow the money!” OK, the vaccine costs $20 per dose. Monoclonal antibody treatment costs $2,000 per dose. If we are “following the money,” where does this guy think it takes us?
I have no idea how to reach someone who is so steeped in distrust and conspiracy theories. Descriptions of hospitals in crisis are simply dismissed as “fake news.” And while I am sympathetic to the need for mandatory vaccines for K-12, college students, medical professionals and elder caregivers, the mandates are rapidly becoming predictable lightning rods for political dissent. Mandates provide a perfect excuse to further politicize this crisis.
It seems like we could be far cleverer with carrots and sticks. For example, businesses and federal and state agencies could offer paid time off for COVID-19 related issues if you are vaccinated, but not if you are unvaccinated. Medical and life insurance could dramatically increase their premiums to reflect the greater financial risk as is already done for smokers. Vaccinated people could be given more annual leave, greater flexibility for work hours and year-end bonuses for doing their best to stay healthy and be productive for their employers.
People who are unvaccinated could be forced to take tests twice a week at their own expense, etc. Making it a royal pain, not to mention expensive to adhere to conspiracy theories will eventually wear people down so they do the right thing without all the political drama.
And while those steeped in conspiracy theories are unreachable, I can only shake my head in dismay by evangelicals claiming “religious exemptions” to avoid being vaccinated. There is absolutely nothing in scripture that justifies a religious exemption.
Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Vatican, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have all issued statements that religious exemptions are not justified.
Unfortunately, despite the wide-scale rejection of exemption by mainline religious leadership, there are right-wing religious leaders who are willing to provide letters of exemption. And while I am only a human secularist, this nonsense reminds me of a phrase from the Bible that seems to be readily ignored by the most religiously self-righteous among us: Thou Shalt not Lie.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.