Someone needs to tell COVID-19 distancing protesters about Mary Mallon, the Irish-born cook who earned the nickname Typhoid Mary and wound up spending 32 years isolated in hospitals.
Like today’s protesters, Mary refused to believe that she was spreading contagion. Medical authorities credited her with infecting 51 people with the mite-borne bacterium that causes typhoid fever.
An asymptomatic carrier, Mary was involved in, and arrested in, two New York City typhoid epidemics.
She was held in quarantine for three years – 1907-10 – in the first epidemic.
Mary rarely washed her hands and was released with orders to never work again as a cook. She was employed as a laundress for several years. But laundresses were paid less than cooks and she soon returned to her trade using several aliases.
For five years she frequently changed jobs to avoid authorities. Finally, she was caught in 1915 when she started another epidemic.
During a five-year period she had worked in a number of kitchens and typhoid outbreaks were traced to every place she had worked.
She was arrested again and spent the rest of her life in hospital quarantine, dying in 1938. In all, she spent 26 years in isolation.
Typhoid Mary had no symptoms of the disease she was spreading.
Similarly, today’s stay-at-home protesters either don’t understand that they can be spreading COVID-19, or just don’t give a damn.
Whichever, they are effectively claiming a constitutional right to make other people sick.
Many people in any crowd are either asymptomatic or presymptomatic carriers of coronavirus.
A 20-year-old woman from Wuhan China provides an excellent example of an asymptomatic person spreading disease.
In February, a case study revealed that she never became symptomatic, yet passed coronavirus to five members of her family.
The data can be confusing. Many people diagnosed as asymptomatic later develop symptoms. Technically this is called presymptomatic.
The World Health Organization conducted a study in China that found 75 percent of people originally classified as asymptomatic really were presymptomatic.
A study of nursing homes in King County revealed that 57 percent of residents had no symptoms when initially tested, but later proved positive for COVID-19.
Relevant scientists are approaching a consensus that people may be most infectious right after contracting the virus, but before symptoms appear.
Fourteen days after participating in Wisconsin’s in-person voting in the Democratic primary election 19 voters had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is urging governors to relax social distancing measures that are in direct opposition to the guidelines that he personally approved and announced.
Few if any places can meet the definition outlined in his guidelines, especially those related to testing and social distancing.
Incredibly, he is actively urging citizens to violate social distancing orders by governors.
Even more incredibly, many citizens are acting on that advice to attend well-organized gatherings that are organized by right-wing groups and are fomented by President Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr.
The U.S. COVID-19 death toll stands at about 54,000, and California medical authorities have announced that the real death toll is likely much higher.
Coroners have just found some COVID-19 deaths in Santa Clara County that occurred several weeks before the formerly first known COVID-19 deaths.
Trump is not only urging citizens to “liberate” themselves from government regulation, but is firing or demoting scientists who disagree with him.
Before this rebellion spreads further, we need to start treating leaders of these dangerous disease-spreading protests like Mary Mallon was treated.
To paraphrase Trump’s campaign rhetoric against Hillary Clinton: “Lock ’em up.”
