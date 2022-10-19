About a week ago I received a phone call from a computerized survey system and the synthetic voice inquired if I was willing to take a short survey about the upcoming election. I employ survey instruments in my research and, while I’m not an expert in survey design, it is always interesting to hear how questions are formulated either to limit or to accentuate bias.

When I’m called by a human being, I like to engage with the caller about the intent of various questions. Most callers find me annoying, but occasionally you encounter someone with a modicum of curiosity who might consider how to make surveys more informative versus simply trying to elicit parroted stereotypes from people.

Alas, a computer is not inquisitive. This was a rare time when I decided to take the survey rather than just hang up. After collecting the requisite demographic information from me as well as simplistic information about my political perspective, the computer drove right to its main point by asking, “What do you think is more important, secure elections or voter access?”

Tags

Recommended for you