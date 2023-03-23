“The Board of Trustees’ majority has wrongfully locked its captain in the brig while steering NIC toward an iceberg.”
— District Judge Cynthia Meyer
The last time I wrote about this issue(bit.ly/3JAYMXI), I recounted how the Kootenai County Republican party attempted to take over North Idaho College. Once they had a majority on the Board of Trustees, they began to root out the “deep state” in the college and a “liberal conspiracy” led by the faculty.
On Sept. 1, 2021, the board’s first action was to fire (without cause) the popular president Rick MacLennan. He alleged that he was terminated because he correctly described the board president as “aggressive, unprofessional and threatening.” The board also did not like MacLennan’s enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions on campus.
For MacLennan’s illegal firing, the trustees have now obligated college finances to the tune of $500,000. Furthermore, because of “significant governance and management dysfunction,” Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the college’s bond ratings. Finally, NIC was threatened with a loss of accreditation because of the trustees’ rash actions.
The tide turned against the GOP faction when it was discovered that one of them was not a legal resident of Kootenai County. Two moderate board members resigned in disgust, and the State Board of Education intervened and appointed three new trustees, each promising to repair the damage done by the Republican insurrectionists.
The principal task of this appointed board was to search for a replacement for Rick MacLennan. Out of nine contenders, Nick Swayne, highly recommended college administrator from Virginia and UI alumnus, was hired in August.
As the trustee election approached in November, NIC faculty and staff were hopeful that reason would prevail. They believed that county voters would support trustee candidates who would respect academic governance principles.
“Friends of NIC,” supported by the Coeur d’Alene Chamber of Commerce, vetted candidates for three vacancies in the five-member board. This coalition was worried about the authoritarian nature of the previous board, and they were concerned that the college would lose its accreditation. Businesses in the area desperately needed graduates from the college’s technical division.
Two Republican Party candidates prevailed in the election, so they regained their earlier majority on the board. They convinced many voters that accreditation was not an issue. Republican county chair Brent Regan brushed it off: “All that rhetoric (about accreditation) was crazy. That was just a campaign threat.” Trustee board chair Greg McKenzie rejected it as “fake news.”
It just shows how ignorant these people are about academic standards and the importance of agencies that review and uphold them. Without accreditation, students would become ineligible for federal financial aid and Idaho Opportunity scholarships. Furthermore, any attempts by students to transfer their credits would fail. A letter from the State Board of Education concluded: “If accreditation is lost, the value of a degree from NIC will be significantly reduced, or even negated entirely.”
In less than four months the GOP board placed President Swayne on administrative leave and hired, without any input from faculty and staff, Greg South as interim president. The college was then foolishly paying both men combined salaries of more than $500,000.
Vague reasons for administrative review were given for Swayne’s suspension, and he sued the board seeking reinstatement. March 3, a district judge ruled in Swayne’s favor.
Judge Cynthia Meyer declared: “The Board’s decision to keep him on leave without cause is hostile and arbitrary. It appears that the investigation is a sham and a pretext for Dr. Swayne’s removal from his position as President.”
Republicans are now using the word “woke” to describe everything they do not like. Some say that the curriculum does not support Christian values or Western civilization.
Here is what I found in NIC’s list of history courses: History of Christianity I: Early and Medieval; Civilization of Ancient Greece and Rome; Europe in the Middle Ages. This history culminates in the Enlightenment, which many would argue is the essence of human beings waking up.
One last point: I believe that one last remaining bulwarks against the right-wing are our courts. We have seen that even conservative judges rule against election denial and some abortion laws. I believe that the courts will also defend attacks on American higher education — the envy of the world.
