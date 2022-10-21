“If you tell a lie long enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
— Josef Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda
There is a crude rationale behind Republicans’ broadly successful efforts to blind a gullible electorate to what is in their true best economic interests. This is important since there are a lot more working-class folks than rich folks.
In that secret heart of the GOP elite, it would be nice if we could go back to the good old days when only white, property owning males were allowed to vote. But, alas, the Constitution and the courts got in the way and gave groundlings the suffrage.
So, say the Republicans, since our efforts to disenfranchise the poor are only partially successful, how can we prevent all those unwashed masses from voting their pocketbooks (like we always do)?
Wedge issues came to the rescue. Forget that the Democrats brought in Social Security, Medicare, the 40-hour week, eight-hour day, unemployment insurance, Workmen’s Compensation, and workplace safety standards!
Let us tell you what you workers really care about and it’s transgenders using girls’ bathrooms! Pay no mind to the billionaire with his hands deep in your pocket and get all riled up over abortion! Legal pot? Now that’s something to get up in arms over. If that doesn’t get your juices flowing, how about gay marriage?
Why spend time worrying about the obscene tax breaks for the one percenters when they’re teaching Darwin in school and throwing out prayer in public classes?
I know. Sounds crazy that voters could be duped for so long by such a transparent shell game. But they are.
The Republican party of old wealth went out of its way to give greed a respectable name. Don’t we all want to be like them? Rich? And, along with Mitt Romney, I’m OK with their message.
After all, with their mantra of privatizing the public sector and demonizing “creeping socialism,” they have managed to win elections. A lot of elections.
Today’s GOP, however, has gone far beyond lionizing greed. Thanks to that hideous disgrace of a human being’s magic as a pitch man, Republicans have now legitimized stupidity, anger, violence, gay bashing and race hate.
A fine witches’ brew that can’t all be laid to Trump’s gilded doorstep. There has always been an ugly, vicious underbelly to American culture. The Donald merely let the rabid dogs loose.
There was a time when a thinking person could vote Republican. I did. For Reagan, three times. Barry Goldwater in 1964 was a man of honesty and integrity and I campaigned hard for him as a high school student.
For the same reason I began organizing for Bernie Sanders in August of 2015 in Whitman County. For me, a candidate’s character is vitally important as are intelligence and knowledge of the issues.
Today’s GOP worships a man not worth a bucket of warm spit. As a man. As a human being.
And yet, when the security and accuracy of the 2020 presidential election was challenged by this charlatan and his legion of followers, they lost in every one of 50 court appearances …. many presided over by Republican judges, some even appointed by Trump himself. When three top-level investigations by Trump’s own Department of Justice found no election fraud, their findings were dismissed.
What this means to any person of rational mind is that the demagogue preaching the Big Lie is wrong. In every single case, wrong.
Any thinking person today — save thoughtful fanatics and there are a few — most reject everything the Republican Party has come to represent.
This is a party that depicts itself as the guardian of old-fashioned morality and bows at the feet of a man who was caught on tape boasting of sexually assaulting women over and over with impunity because of his celebrity. When Trump bragged that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York and get away with it, the sad truth is that he was probably right.
His supplicants simply could care less. Push all the right buttons, fan the flames of hatred and bigotry and, for you working-class men and women in your red MAGA hats, forget who, since its inception, has had your real interests at heart. The Democrats.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.