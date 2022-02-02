While SARS-CoV-2 is on the same historical trajectory as previous viruses (becoming less lethal, more contagious and endemic), there are protests around the world against the escalating COVID-19 accoutrements: mandatory vaccines; ever-multiplying boosters; N95 masks; vaccine passports; etc.
A January 2022 Rasmussen survey of registered American voters reported terrifying opinions in support of fascistic government COVID-19 policies.
Unconstitutional vaccine mandates: 48% of Democrat voters support Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for employees of both large companies and government agencies; 22% of Republicans agree.
Fines: 55% of Democrats endorse fines on unvaxxed Americans; 19% of Republicans agree.
Forced house arrest: 59% of Democrats favor house arrest for the unvaxed; 21% of Republicans agree.
Forced internment: 45% of Democrats favor forced resettlement and internment of the unvaxxed to government-operated facilities.
Deplatforming: 48% of Democrats favor fines and/or imprisonment for those who question the efficacy of the vaccines on social media, TV, radio, online or in print media (e.g., “The Joe Rogan Experience”); 14% of Republicans agree.
Seizing custody of children: 29% of Democrats want kids taken away from unvaxxed parents; 7% of Republicans agree.
Mandatory tracking devices: 47% of Democrats favor the government tracking the unvaxxed.
Democrats cling to these attitudes even after scientists universally acknowledge that natural immunity is 6-13 times stronger than vaccines, is longer lasting, targets not just one but all variant proteins, and 80% of Americans now have natural immunity. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is more immune to variants than anyone with two jabs and a boost. Yet natural immunity is disregarded. Why? Follow the money. There’s no profit for Big Pharma in natural immunity.
I am grateful I live in Idaho where the state legislature believes those fascist sentiments are unAmerican. But for readers who live in Washington state, you should take the red pill now. Not only is your blue-pill state taxing you to death, winking at crime, inflating away your income, firing you from your “nonessential” job, and forcing you to wear masks that do nothing, they are continuously eroding your personal liberties. And once those liberties are taken away, you are not getting them back.
Consider how President Biden and the Democrats have run our country this past year:
n Firing medical workers during a pandemic.
n Firing and defunding police during a violent crime crisis.
n Firing military members during a national security crisis.
n Firing truck drivers during a supply chain crisis.
n Blocking therapeutics during a pandemic.
n Restricting energy access during an energy crisis.
n Destroying small businesses during an economic crisis.
n Shutting down border wall construction during a border crisis.
n Rewarding illegals during a migrant crisis.
n Abolishing voter identification during an election integrity crisis.
The same people who took 20 years and $2 trillion to replace the Taliban with the Taliban are now trying to outsmart a virus. At some point we must acknowledge that this isn’t typical government incompetence but rather calculated sabotage.
Thanks to the trillions of dollars the Federal Reserve has printed over the last two years, America is also in an inflation crisis. As government spending has skyrocketed, they have financed their massive expenditures by printing more money and stealing more of our income via inflation.
In the past three fiscal years, federal spending has exploded from $4.4 trillion in fiscal year 2019 to $6.6 trillion in 2020, and $6.8 trillion in 2021. Since January 2020, the United States has printed nearly 80% of all U.S. dollars in existence. The monetary supply at the beginning of 2020 had just $4 trillion in circulation. By January 2021, that number had jumped up to $6.7 trillion. By November 2021, that number climbed to $20.4 trillion dollars in circulation. The total U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is now 141%.
The American people sold their souls to Biden for stimulus checks, unemployment bonuses and empty promises. What we’ve been handed instead is crippling incompetence and more crises than any nation can withstand at one time. We are being weakened at an unheard-of rate from all directions. It’s time for the America people to fight back against the fascism knocking at our doors before it’s entirely too late.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboardsubmarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A politicalindependent, he spends his time playing with his 7 grandchildrenin Moscow.