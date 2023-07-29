Soon Pullman will see a new Rosauers at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Stadium Way, finally replacing a tired and desolate old store. Dissmores had a lot of heart, run by ethical and hard-working people, but it was also dingy and out of date. You went in hungry and emerged looking for a nearby restaurant, unable to imagine how the food you just bought could translate into a healthy and fulfilling meal.
No more. The new store promises to be much better, more connected with 21st century concerns. For a long time, food was little more than a mere matter of assembling the next meal. Today things are different, consumers much more conscious of the degree to which what they eat can impact issues related to problems of equity and climate change. Who picked those cherries and under what circumstances are questions now more important to them than ever, in some cases willing to spend two and three times the regular amount to restore the right alchemy of taste and social justice.
Architecture may be dumber than a door knob, unable to rise, speak and affect action in any measurable way. But it can pull back and provide the space through which action can unfold. Shape this space in a certain way and it might just spark a special encounter between, say, a consumer and a local farmer, showcasing foods obtained in “proud” partnership “with over 200 Pacific Northwest vendors … ,” to quote a statement by Rosauers. Make the décor of that space look like a farmer’s market and watch the shopper come even closer, and stay a little longer, now captivated by notions of community, but also the growing popularity of farmer’s markets across the country. Since 1994, when the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) began recording their numbers, farmer’s markets have “increased from 1775 to 8761,” their appeal blossoming in response to a world now showing signs of environmental and social stress.
Look at the exterior expression of the emerging store and you will notice that it resembles a barn, a “monitor” barn to be specific, roughly dating back to the late 19th century and common to the New England part of the country. It is a so-called “monitor” for the reason that it has three roofs, one central and two to the sides, the central poking few feet above the rest and allowing those inside to poke their heads through the remaining window space and “monitor” the action taking place nearby, including the admission of light.
Squint at this new triple-roof profile and you might see the remnants of an early Christian basilica church, signifying something to the effect of wholesome food, blessed, as it were, by the gods of fairness and community. Nothing here is built on the backs of exploited labor or fishy trade deals, or so the expression suggests. Come in and you are likely to meet the farmer whose beans you are about to buy, perhaps harvested only a day or two ago.
Continue to scan the façade and you will see that a vertical, tower-like, form is underway to the left. It is unlike anything else around and even though attached to the main box of the store, seems to chart its own aesthetic course. It resembles a silo, but instead of grain it stores coffee or a café, so to speak, hosting people enjoying a drink before or after shopping.
One wishes that the reference to the silo would have been more explicit, a cylinder of sorts truly independent from the store, featuring a vibe and culture all to its own. As is, it looks a bit like a wart growing out to the side of a much larger mass. Not good. But be that as it may, it holds promise and, according to the CEO of the company, it will be a welcoming destination to which students, but others as well, can go to study, have a snack and enjoy a generous view of the hills across the way.
Even more exciting is the fact that the new store will offer attempts at breaking the barrier between inside and out, including a flower section whose garage-style doors could and will open up to do just that, allowing for a breezeway-like effect between indoor and outdoor activities. Other amenities of this kind will likely see a mélange of outdoor elements such as decks, built in seating and potentially overhead shading structures.
I don’t know about you but I can’t wait. The only thing that would make matters even more exciting is if Rosauers were to announce that it is opening a mini version of itself in downtown. Gasp! Let’s keep our collective fingers crossed.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.