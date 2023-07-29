Resurrectionin Pullman... one cornerat a time

The Rosauers supermarket, under construction, in Pullman.

Soon Pullman will see a new Rosauers at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Stadium Way, finally replacing a tired and desolate old store. Dissmores had a lot of heart, run by ethical and hard-working people, but it was also dingy and out of date. You went in hungry and emerged looking for a nearby restaurant, unable to imagine how the food you just bought could translate into a healthy and fulfilling meal.

No more. The new store promises to be much better, more connected with 21st century concerns. For a long time, food was little more than a mere matter of assembling the next meal. Today things are different, consumers much more conscious of the degree to which what they eat can impact issues related to problems of equity and climate change. Who picked those cherries and under what circumstances are questions now more important to them than ever, in some cases willing to spend two and three times the regular amount to restore the right alchemy of taste and social justice.

Architecture may be dumber than a door knob, unable to rise, speak and affect action in any measurable way. But it can pull back and provide the space through which action can unfold. Shape this space in a certain way and it might just spark a special encounter between, say, a consumer and a local farmer, showcasing foods obtained in “proud” partnership “with over 200 Pacific Northwest vendors … ,” to quote a statement by Rosauers. Make the décor of that space look like a farmer’s market and watch the shopper come even closer, and stay a little longer, now captivated by notions of community, but also the growing popularity of farmer’s markets across the country. Since 1994, when the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) began recording their numbers, farmer’s markets have “increased from 1775 to 8761,” their appeal blossoming in response to a world now showing signs of environmental and social stress.

